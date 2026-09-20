Germany's official immigration portal has identified specific professions that require formal recognition of foreign qualifications before employment can begin

The regulated professions include healthcare roles, legal advisory work, state school teaching, master craftwork, and engineering positions bearing the 'engineer' title

Non-EU nationals seeking a visa for qualified professionals or an EU Blue Card must obtain full recognition of their qualifications to be eligible

Germany has outlined a category of professions in which foreign workers cannot simply arrive and begin working, regardless of where they trained or where they come from.

According to the German government, certain roles are classified as regulated professions. These are fields where practising without recognised qualifications is not permitted under German law.

Germany names the professions requiring recognition before employment. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Which occupations are regulated in Germany

The sectors identified include healthcare, legal advisory services, state school teaching, master craftwork, and engineering roles where the official title "engineer" is used. Anyone intending to work in these areas must go through a formal recognition procedure before they can legally take up employment.

This requirement applies across the board, whether the applicant is from within the European Union or from a non-EU country. For EU nationals, the rules still apply, though the process may differ slightly from that of third-country applicants.

For non-EU professionals specifically, full recognition of foreign qualifications is a prerequisite for obtaining a visa for qualified professionals or an EU Blue Card, both of which are key immigration pathways into the German labour market.

How the recognition process works

Germany provides a tool called the "Anerkennung in Deutschland" Recognition Finder, which allows prospective workers to check whether their specific profession falls under the regulated category. This is recommended as a first step before beginning any application process.

Once a profession is confirmed as regulated, the applicant must initiate a recognition procedure through the relevant German authority. In many cases, a licence to practise is also required in addition to formal qualification recognition.

There is one notable benefit for those who secure full recognition: applicants for the Opportunity Card, a points-based visa designed to allow skilled workers to search for employment while in Germany, do not need to accumulate points if they have already obtained full recognition of their qualifications.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Germany released a list of 11 occupations that are eligible for the EU Blue Card residence permit.

Germany offers work visa routes to foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany published a Skilled Immigration Act, which opens more work visa routes for skilled foreigners without German qualification recognition. The law also introduces the Opportunity Card, allowing eligible non-EU nationals to enter Germany and search for jobs.

The biggest change is that workers may now take jobs outside the field of their qualifications, as long as the role is not a regulated profession. But while citizens of 31 countries can work in Germany without a visa, Nigerians and other Africans still need the right visa or residence permit.

Source: Legit.ng