President Tinubu says commuters in seven states and the FCT are already paying less following CNG and electric bus deployments

Borno recorded the steepest fare drop, with some routes falling from N300-N600 to as low as N50-N100

Tinubu met all 36 governors on August 27 and set October 1 as the target for measurable fare reductions nationwide

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President Bola Tinubu said on Saturday, September 19, 2026, that transport fares have fallen by between 31% and 81% in seven states and the Federal Capital Territory following the rollout of compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric buses.

Tinubu shared the figures on his official X account alongside an infographic titled “Cheaper transport, real savings”, citing state governments and the Presidential Initiative on CNG and Electric Vehicles (PI-CNG & EV) as sources.

Borno recorded the steepest fare reduction, with some CNG and electric bus routes charging as little as N50. Photo: Presidency

Source: Twitter

The president said:

“These are not projections. Nigerians are already experiencing these savings,”

Biggest fare drops in several states

Borno recorded the largest reduction among the states cited. On routes where commercial operators charge between N300 and N600, CNG-powered and electric buses now charge N50 to N100.

Leadership reports that in Oyo, CNG buses operating under Pacesetter Transport reduced the Lagos-Ibadan fare from about N8,000 to N3,200 during the initial deployment, a 60% reduction.

Adamawa also recorded up to a 50% reduction, including a route where fares fell from N8,000 to N4,000.

In Enugu, 100 CNG buses have been deployed, with the Enugu-Nsukka fare falling from N2,500 to N1,500, a 40% reduction.

Niger State commuters on the Suleja-Abuja route now pay N550 instead of about N800, representing a 31% reduction.

In Plateau, government-supported buses carry about 13,000 commuters daily for N200, compared with more than N500 charged by private operators. Abia has also deployed 40 electric buses with fares subsidised by 50%.

FCT commuters pay less

In Abuja, a partnership with the National Union of Road Transport Workers has produced a 40% reduction on several routes.

The Area 1-Gwagwalada fare fell from N1,500 to N900, while the Nyanya route dropped from N700 to N420. The Wuse fare declined from N400 to N240.

Tinubu said other states were also expanding alternative-energy transport. Edo has 50 CNG buses in active service, while Kano has converted more than 1,000 commercial vehicles.

Government-supported buses in Plateau carry about 13,000 commuters daily for N200, Tinubu says. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Delta, Kwara and Lagos are expanding CNG transport services, while Akwa Ibom has received 50 CNG buses. Nasarawa has more than 30 CNG buses, alongside a conversion centre and refuelling station, Punch reports.

Tinubu said more than 120,000 vehicles had been converted to CNG, while Nigeria now has over 400 certified conversion centres and more than 90 refuelling stations.

He said governors agreed on August 27 that measurable fare reductions should reach more Nigerians from October 1.

Tinubu’s reform gains yet to improve living standards

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has said the economic gains recorded under President Bola Tinubu's reform programme have not yet translated into better living conditions for ordinary Nigerians.

CPPE Chief Executive Officer, Dr Muda Yusuf, acknowledged improvements in key economic indicators, including government revenues, foreign exchange market stability, external reserves, trade surplus and investor confidence.

According to Yusuf, Nigeria’s real Gross Domestic Product growth rose to 3.89% in the first quarter of 2026.

Source: Legit.ng