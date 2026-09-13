Eka William, Cross River state commissioner for Power and Renewable Energy, died on Saturday, September 12, 2026, in Abuja

His brother Nkang William announced the death in a statement, saying he was struggling to accept the sudden loss

Friends and colleagues who had seen William only days before his death expressed shock over the news

Calabar, Cross River state - Cross River state has lost Eka William, its commissioner for power and renewable energy, who died on Saturday, September 12, 2026, while receiving treatment at a hospital in Abuja.

As reported by The Punch on Sunday, September 13, 2026, the commissioner's brother, Nkang William, broke the news in a statement on Sunday, describing the death as a sudden blow that had left the family in deep grief.

Cross River commissioner for power and renewable energy, Eka William, dies in Abuja. Photo credit: @KoleShittu

Source: Twitter

Vanguard also noted Commissioner William's passing.

Nkang said:

"I am struggling to believe that I am writing these words about you, my beloved brother, Dr. Eka Williams Abang.

"How can someone who was here with us suddenly become a memory? How can a familiar voice, a loving presence, and a precious life suddenly be silenced? My heart is broken, and my mind keeps searching for an explanation that can make this painful reality disappear."

He described his late brother as a companion and a central figure in the family, saying the loss had left a gap that no words could fill.

Colleagues react to William's death

The shock extended well beyond the family. Pius Kejuo Osang, a former councillor representing Abo Ward in Boki Local Government Area, said he could not make sense of the news given how recently he had seen the commissioner.

"I don't understand. I was with him on Tuesday, I slept in his hotel," Osang said.

Michael Gabriel Jr., who serves as executive media assistant to Senator John Owan-Enoh, the minister of state for industry, paid tribute to William, saying Ikom Local Government Area had lost a man of integrity.

"Ikom LGA has lost a dedicated public servant and a good man. Prince Eka William's life of service, humility and impact would remain in the hearts of those he touched," Gabriel said, adding a prayer for the family and colleagues to find the strength to bear the loss.

Family to honour William's memory

Despite their grief, Nkang said the family planned to honour and celebrate what William stood for during his lifetime, including the knowledge he passed on, the relationships he built, and the lives he touched.

He added:

"There are memories that death cannot erase, conversations that time cannot destroy, and moments together that will remain permanently engraved upon our hearts. Your departure has left a space that words cannot adequately describe."

A picture of the late Eka William can be viewed below via the X post:

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Elephants kill people in Cross River

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Victor Abang, a member of the House of Representatives, raised concerns over the invasion of farmlands and communities in the Boki Local Government Area of Cross River state by wild elephants.

The elephants have reportedly killed residents and destroyed farmlands.

Speaking on a motion of urgent public importance, the House of Representatives member lamented that the elephants have been attacking citizens and forcing farmers to abandon their lands out of fear.

Source: Legit.ng