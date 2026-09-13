Fountain University has published its approved 2026/2027 school fees for three programmes open to fresh students

The Law programme carries the highest fee among the three, running into millions of naira for incoming students

Cybersecurity and Biochemistry and Nutrition fees were also listed, with figures varying significantly across the courses

Fountain University has released its official 2026/2027 tuition fees for prospective students seeking admission into three of its programmes, and the figures have drawn attention for how widely they vary across disciplines.

The Osun State-based private institution published the approved amounts for Law, Cybersecurity, and Biochemistry and Nutrition, giving fresh students a clear picture of what they will be expected to pay ahead of the new academic session.

Fountain University lists approved 2026/2027 fees, gives amounts. Photo Source: Fountain University

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Fountain University school fees for Law

Law remains the most expensive of the three programmes at Fountain University. Incoming Law students will be required to pay N2,127,125 for the 2026/2027 academic session, placing it well above the other two courses on the list.

Cybersecurity fees for fresh students

Fresh students admitted into the Cybersecurity programme will pay N806,256. The figure represents a significantly lower financial commitment than Law, though it still reflects the costs typically associated with technology-focused courses in private universities.

Fountain University: Biochemistry and Nutrition fees

Biochemistry and Nutrition is the most affordable of the three programmes, with approved fees set at N638,880 for the 2026/2027 session. The course sits at the lower end of the fee spectrum among the options published by the university.

The released figures apply specifically to fresh students, and prospective applicants are advised to confirm any additional charges directly with the institution before making enrolment decisions.

Redeemer’s University releases 2026/2027 fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Redeemer’s University had announced its approved school fees for the 2026/2027 academic session, covering Law, Biochemistry, and Civil Engineering.

The fee schedule published online covered students from the 200 level, while the institution did not provide the 100-level fees in the listing.

Source: Legit.ng