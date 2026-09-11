Nollywood actor Adewale Alebiosu, known for herbalist roles, announced God has called him to start a church

Alebiosu, a former Muslim, appealed for a landed property in Lagos to serve as his church centre

Nigerians flooded the comments with questions about why the actor specifically needs land in Lagos to fulfil his calling

Nollywood actor Adewale Alebiosu, widely recognised for his roles as herbalists and Ifa priests on screen, has stepped into a new chapter that may surprise many of his fans.

In a video shared on his TikTok page on Thursday, September 10, 2026, the Nollywood actor appeared dressed in a white garment and made an earnest appeal to the public for support in establishing a church. He was clear that the clip was not a skit or a performance of any kind.

Actor Adewale Alebiosu seeks land for his church after answering God’s call. Credit: adewalealebiosu

Source: Instagram

Alebiosu revealed that he was formerly a Muslim before someone invited him to a church, which led to his conversion. He added that God had been calling him to start a ministry for some time, but he had been reluctant to answer. Now, he says, that period of hesitation is over.

"But now I am fully ready to start the work of God. Please, if there's anyone that can help me with a landed property in Lagos state that I can be using as our church centre, have mercy on me. God said it is time," the actor said.

The actor stated that God has great wonders to accomplish through him and that he is now committed to fulfilling that purpose. His appeal was specifically directed at anyone who could help him acquire land in Lagos state as a base for his congregation.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actress-turned-evangelist Tonto Dikeh faced criticism for starting a prayer ministry.

Reactions trail actor Adewale Alebiosu's call to Nigerians for support to start a church. Credit: adewalealebiosu

Source: Instagram

The TikTok video of actor Adewale Alebiosu seeking support to start a church is below:

Nigerians React to Alebiosu's Appeal

The announcement drew a wave of reactions on Facebook, with many questioning why Lagos had to be the location and others challenging the sincerity of his approach.

Ademola Titilayo commented:

"Baba you need a Bell and a Bible to start your ministration."

Oyunniyi Christiana Oluwakemi wrote:

"Dey play, why can't you start in village, why going to Lagos"

Ebenezer Lekman responded:

"If truly God call you, God will surely provide a landed property and tell you where to plant your church..I come in peace"

Dennis Osamulu asked:

"Must it be Lagos? Why not stay at the place you had the call?"

Ahmad Labeeb Afolarbi Asheikhaany added:

"Nigerians with different scope even if you want to start pastor work go to ur village go take land and build church instead of begin for land in Lagos since that it's work of god you can do his work anywhere any place."

Alebiosu shares picture from court wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actor Adewale Alebiosu made headlines on social media following his post.

Not long ago, the Yoruba movie star took to his TikTok page to share a photo of his court wedding ceremony.

In the photo, Alebiosu, who is famous for playing ‘medicine man’ aka ‘Babalawo’ roles in movies, was seen wearing a white suit beside his bride, who wore a white wedding dress.

Source: Legit.ng