Nollywood actress Sarah Martins posted a heartfelt prayer for dancer Poco Lee as his UK legal proceedings continue

Martins also reflected on her time spent with Poco Lee and Larry Hoover, noting how drastically both their lives have changed

Poco Lee is set to appear before Snaresbrook Crown Court in London on 15 September 2026 over serious criminal allegations

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has taken to social media to pen a deeply emotional message to God, asking for mercy on dancer Poco Lee and convicted gang founder Larry Hoover.

In her post, Martins wrote about how surreal it felt to think back on happier moments shared with both men, contrasting those memories with the grim realities they now face.

Sarah Martins leaves fans talking with remarks about Poco Lee amid UK case. Credit: @officialsarahmartins, @pocolee

Source: Instagram

"This life ehh. Life is underrated. Just like yesterday, when we had so much fun with Larry Hoover and Poco Lee… Today Larry has been sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment, and Poco Lee is awaiting trial," she wrote.

The actress directed her prayer squarely at Poco Lee, asking God to look past his faults and intervene on his behalf.

"Dear God, today I pray for Pocolee. Look beyond his sins and come through for him. Nothing is impossible with you, pls do a miracle. And for Larry, I commit him into your hands," she wrote.

Poco Lee's UK Legal Battle

The post comes as Poco Lee faces serious criminal allegations in the United Kingdom. The popular dancer was arrested in mid-August and has since been charged with sexual assault, attempted raape, and assault by penetratiion.

He is currently being held on remand and is due to appear before Snaresbrook Crown Court in London on 15 September 2026, at 10 a.m.

His management and legal team have urged the public and media to avoid circulating unverified claims, stressing that every individual deserves a fair hearing and that due process, not public opinion, should determine the outcome of any legal matter.

Sarah Martins speaks on Poco Lee amid UK case, social media reacts. Credit: @sarahmartins

Source: Instagram

Larry Hoover's Conviction

As for Larry Hoover, the founder of a Chicago street gang, his legal history stretches back decades. He was first convicted in 1973 for the murder of William Young.

In 2025, former US President Donald Trump commuted Hoover's federal charges, but he remains behind bars because of the state-level murder conviction in Illinois, which carries a 20-year sentence.

Martins' post drew attention to just how dramatically circumstances can shift, and her candid reflection on the fragility of life appeared to resonate deeply with her online following.

See Sarah Martins's viral Instagram post:

Sarah Martins faces backlash with promo video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Sarah Martins shared a promotional video that drew criticism from fans, who felt the recording dragged on and focused too much on her body.

The actress, who recently relocated to Lagos and bought a car, showcased her skincare products while offering old stock at giveaway prices to make room for new arrivals.

However, many viewers questioned her presentation style, with some accusing her of highlighting body parts rather than the products she was advertising.

Source: Legit.ng