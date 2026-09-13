The UK government has published eligibility details for its Youth Mobility Scheme visa, outlining which nationalities can apply

The scheme is open to applicants aged 18 to 35, with specific rules around the age requirement at the time of application and the visa start date

A defined group of countries is listed as eligible, leaving many nations across Africa and beyond outside the scheme's scope

The United Kingdom (UK) government has published the eligibility criteria for its Youth Mobility Scheme visa, setting out which countries' citizens can apply and the age requirements for each applicant.

According to the federal government, the scheme is currently open to nationals from four countries. Citizens of these four countries aged 18 to 35 are eligible to apply for the visa.

The UK names the countries that are eligible for Youth Mobility Visa under age 35. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Who qualifies for UK Youth Mobility Visa

The age rule comes with a specific clarification from the UK government. An applicant must be 18 years of age or older when their visa becomes active and 35 years old or younger at the time of application. Below are the countries whose citizens must meet such criteria:

Australia Canada New Zealand South Korea

Importantly, applicants may apply before they turn 18, provided the visa start date is on or after their 18th birthday. Equally, an applicant who is already over 35 when the visa begins remains eligible, as long as they were 35 or under when they submitted the application.

UK Youth Mobility visa: African countries excluded

The published list does not include any African country among the nationalities currently eligible for the Youth Mobility Scheme. This means citizens of Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and other African nations cannot apply through this route and must explore other UK visa pathways if they wish to live and work in the United Kingdom temporarily.

The Youth Mobility Scheme is a points-based route designed to allow young people from eligible countries to live, work, and study in the UK for up to two years. It does not require a job offer before arrival, making it a flexible option for those who qualify.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK government confirmed which nationalities are eligible to use automatic eGates at border control on arrival.

Youth Mobility Visa: UK 3-year eligibility

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced its Youth Mobility Scheme and the three countries whose citizens can extend their visas to stay and work in Britain for up to three years.

For Australians, Canadians, and New Zealanders, the extra 12 months could mean more time to gain work experience, build a career, and enjoy life in the UK.

Source: Legit.ng