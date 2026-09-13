6 Imams Abducted in Zamfara While Travelling to Tinubu 2027 Prayer Event

Suspected bandits seized six Juma'at Imams near Gonar Sarkin Forest in Zamfara State while the clerics were on their way to a prayer gathering

The prayer event, organised by Senator Abdul'aziz Yari, was meant to bring together 2,933 Imams to pray for peace and Tinubu's 2027 re-election

Zamfara State Police confirmed the abduction and said a rescue operation had begun to secure the safe return of all six clerics

Six Juma'at Imams have been abducted by suspected bandits in Zamfara State while travelling to attend a special prayer session linked to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 2027 re-election campaign.

The clerics were seized roughly three kilometres from Damri village, at a location called Gidan Suleiman Bature within the Gonar Sarkin Forest, while making their way to Talata Mafara.

Bandits abduct Imams as they travel for Tinubu’s 2027 prayer campaign in Zamfara State. Photo credit: Legit

Source: Original

According to Dailytrust, the event had been organised by Senator Abdul'aziz Yari Abubakar, the Director-General of the Tinubu 2027 re-election campaign council and a former Zamfara State governor. A total of 2,933 Imams were expected to gather for the special prayers.

A resident of one of the affected communities, speaking anonymously, identified four of the abducted clerics: Malam Shehu, the Imam of Dakko Juma'at Mosque; Liman Yahuza, the Imam of Dogon Madacci, along with his deputy; Liman Bala, the Imam of Fagon; and Na'ibi Tasi'u of Tungar Nagodai. Most are from Bakura Local Government Area, while the cleric from Tungar Nagodai belongs to Anka LGA.

Bandits also seized travellers, released one after collecting N1.9m

Beyond the Imams, bandits also abducted two other individuals and a driver named Abun Abu, who were travelling along the same route separately.

One of those seized was later freed after the bandits took N1.9 million he was carrying, described as proceeds from his trading activities. "They collected the money and said he had paid his ransom," the resident said.

A second anonymous resident said the ambush happened along the Dakko-Damri forest stretch, adding that the clerics had not yet reached the venue when they were taken. He alleged that several surrounding villages, including Matsafa, Gazamnah, Lambusu, Kurhi and Cikayi, are effectively under the control of armed bandits who impose levies on farmers trying to harvest their own produce.

Residents described living conditions in the area as severe, with people afraid to venture even a short distance from their homes. "We have no difference with prisoners as we remain indoors always," one resident said, calling on the authorities to intervene urgently. He also appealed to politicians to act, noting that the same communities they planned to campaign in ahead of 2027 were trapped by insecurity. "Even if you did not help us as your citizens, we are pleading with you to come to our aid, even if it is for your own political interest," he said.

Zamfara police confirm abduction, launch rescue operation

The Zamfara State Police Command confirmed the kidnapping. Spokesperson DSP Yazid Abubakar said the number of abducted Imams was six and that security operatives had already launched a rescue mission. "Yes, the incident occurred but the number of the Imams abducted were six and our men have intensified a rescue mission to ensure their safe return," DSP Yazid said.

As of midnight on the day of the abduction, residents said no security presence had been observed in the affected area.

Villagers live in fear as armed groups impose levies and control communities across Zamfara. Photo credit: YusufAnka/x

Source: Twitter

Bandits abduct prominent Nigerian cleric

Legit.ng earlier reported that tension has gripped the Faru community in Maradun local government area (LGA) of Zamfara state after armed bandits abducted the chief imam of Faru Jumu’ah Mosque, Sulaiman Idris Faru, while he was working on his farm.

Source: Legit.ng