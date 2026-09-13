New Zealand's working holiday visa programme is open to young people from 45 countries, allowing them to work and travel across the country

The length of stay varies by country, with most nations receiving the standard 12-month allowance under the programme

A handful of countries stand out for receiving longer or shorter durations, with the UK topping the list at up to 36 months

New Zealand has opened its working holiday visa programme to nationals from 45 countries, with the duration of each visa varying depending on the applicant's country of origin.

According to Immigration New Zealand, the programme is designed to allow young people from recognised countries to work and travel in New Zealand, typically for up to 12 months. Most participating nations fall under the standard 12-month arrangement, but several countries receive notably different terms.

New Zealand unveils the length of stay for the countries that qualified for working holiday visas. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

New Zealand: length of stay for countries

The United Kingdom leads the list with the most generous terms, offering nationals the option to apply for stays of 12, 23, or 36 months, or to extend an existing visa up to 36 months. Canada follows, with applicants able to choose between 12 and 23 months, or extend by an additional 11 months, bringing the potential total to 23 months.

At the other end of the scale, Austria and Malaysia are capped at six months each, both operating under bilateral arrangements that differ from the standard programme terms. Singapore's visa is issued specifically under what is called the Work Exchange Programme Visa, though the duration remains up to 12 months.

The 45 countries currently eligible for New Zealand's working holiday visa span every major region. The full list includes

Argentina Austria Belgium Brazil Canada Chile China Croatia Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Hong Kong SAR Hungary Ireland Israel Italy Japan South Korea Latvia Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Malta Mexico Netherlands Norway Peru Philippines Poland Portugal Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Spain Sweden Taiwan Thailand Turkey United Kingdom Uruguay United States Vietnam

For the majority of these countries, the stay is capped at the standard 12 months. Applicants from Canada and the UK benefit from the longest possible durations, making New Zealand a particularly attractive destination for young travellers from those nations seeking an extended working experience abroad.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand announced one country whose citizens do not need a visa or NZeTA to visit.

New Zealand: Country given passage with NZeTA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand announced a visa waiver programme that allows citizens of about 60 countries to enter with an NZeTA instead of a traditional visa. The list includes only two African countries—Mauritius and Seychelles—while citizens of Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa and Egypt must still apply for a visa.

For many African travellers, the list raises fresh questions about access to New Zealand and the requirements placed on visitors from the continent. Find out which countries made the visa-free travel list and what the rules mean for those planning a trip to the Pacific nation.

Source: Legit.ng