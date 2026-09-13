The Department of State Services held separate meetings with Muslim and Christian leaders in Osogbo on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, over a terrorism threat

DSS intelligence suggested terrorists planned to move from northern states down to Osun state and target churches, mosques, markets, schools, and public gathering centres

Religious leaders in Osun state confirmed the briefing and disclosed that the DSS issued specific security instructions to protect their congregations

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over four years of experience covering security issues and counterinsurgency in Nigeria and across Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned religious leaders in Osun state about a credible plan by terrorists to attack places of worship and other public gathering centres, as part of a broader plot to disrupt the 2027 general elections.

As reported by The Punch on Sunday, September 13, the DSS held separate briefings with the Osun state Muslim Community and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Osogbo on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, where security officers outlined specific preventive measures that religious institutions should adopt.

DSS warns Osun religious leaders of planned terrorist attacks on worship centres ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

DSS uncovers terror plot targeting Osun

Intelligence gathered by the DSS indicated that terrorists were working to spread violence into southern Nigeria, particularly the south-west, with the aim of creating widespread tension before the 2027 presidential election. According to information from the meetings, the attackers had already mapped out targets in Osun state and were expected to move through Kaduna and Jos, Plateau state, before pushing further south.

Mustapha Olawuyi, the president of the Osun State Muslim Community, confirmed the meeting took place and said the threat was genuine.

Speaking on Friday, September 11, Olawuyi said:

"The meeting is true; it was held on Wednesday in Osogbo. We need to be careful and vigilant. These people have been trying to infiltrate Osun for quite some time."

He added that the state had previously turned back around 200 herders who entered from the Ikirun axis, as well as unidentified individuals who arrived on motorcycles and could not speak the local language.

In an audio message sent to imams across Osun state, Olawuyi said the DSS officers told religious leaders to stop anyone from parking a vehicle close to a congregation during Juma'at prayers, prohibit overnight stays in mosques, and station night guards at all mosque premises. They were also told to be alert to compromised commercial motorcyclists and unfamiliar herders.

Mustapha Olawuyi, president of the Osun State Muslim Community, commends Adeola Ajayi-led DSS for its intelligence gathering and security alerts. Photo credit: Akinteye Babtee Babatunde

Source: Facebook

Osun: Churches, schools on alert

Pastor John Adeleke, the chairman of CAN in Osun state, also confirmed that the DSS invited him to a separate session and asked him to pass security warnings to churches and school owners across the state.

A written report of the Christian briefing, signed by the state assistant secretary of Osun CAN, Ajayi J.K., and circulated on WhatsApp among Christian groups in the state, said the DSS warned that targets included "churches, mosques, markets, schools, clubs or viewing centres," and called on church leaders to put tight security measures in place immediately.

Olawuyi credited the DSS with doing strong intelligence work, saying, "The DSS is doing a very good job in terms of intelligence and alerting the people."

Read more Osun state news

5 killed in Osun, police speak

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Osun Police Command confirmed that shots were fired near the Naira and Kobo Garage in Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area (LGA), following reports that five people were killed in a struggle for control of the facility.

Police spokesperson Abiodun Ojelabi commented on the fatal shooting.

Source: Legit.ng