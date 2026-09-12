Kogi Central Youth for Change urged Governor Ahmed Ododo to intervene in a dispute over the APC House of Representatives primary in Kogi Central

The appeal followed a court action by Hon. Onimisi Okami, who challenged irregularities in the primary that produced Muhammed Ahovi Yusuf as the APC candidate

The group raised alarm over reports of threats and pressure being mounted on Okami to drop his case, calling it an affront to democratic principles

A sociopolitical group, Kogi Central Youth for Change, has called on Kogi state governor Ahmed Usman Ododo to step into a deepening disagreement over the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives primary in Kogi Central.

The group's chairman, Ibrahim Yusuf Adeiza, signed a statement issued to journalists in Lokoja on Saturday, September 12, explaining that the appeal became urgent following a legal challenge filed by Hon. Onimisi Okami over the conduct of the APC primary for the Adavi/Okehi Federal Constituency.

Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has been urged to intervene in the APC primary dispute in Kogi Central.

Source: UGC

Okami had gone to court over what he described as irregularities in the primary process, which produced Muhammed Ahovi Yusuf as the party's candidate.

Threats and Pressure Allegations

Kogi Central Youth for Change said it was troubled by reports suggesting that pressure was being mounted on Okami to abandon his legal case. The group maintained that approaching the courts over a disputed political process is a legitimate constitutional right and must not be treated as an act of defiance against the government or the ruling party.

"We are concerned about reports of threats, harassment and pressure allegedly being mounted on Hon. Onimisi Okami to abandon his legitimate pursuit of justice through the courts. If these allegations are found to be true, they represent a troubling attempt to interfere with the judicial process and undermine democratic principles," the statement read.

The group urged Governor Ododo to encourage all parties involved to respect the judicial process and avoid any conduct that could be seen as undue interference with the litigant.

Call for Dialogue and Due Process

Beyond the immediate legal dispute, the group argued that grievances arising from party primaries should be handled through dialogue, established party channels and, where appropriate, the courts. It also called on Okami himself to remain peaceful and law-abiding as he pursues his case through the proper legal channels.

Kogi Central Youth for Change said resolving the matter fairly would strengthen unity within the APC and build confidence in the party's internal processes ahead of the 2027 general elections. It also urged political leaders and other stakeholders in Kogi state to create an environment where party members can raise concerns and seek legal redress without fear of reprisal.

2027: Kogi APC Leaders Warn Against Imposition of NASS Candidates

In another report, a group of stakeholders within the APC in Kogi state recently called on President Bola Tinubu and the party's national leadership to ensure that the selection of candidates for National Assembly seats ahead of the 2027 general elections reflects the preferences of party members at the grassroots.

The group, known as Concerned APC Leaders, made the appeal in a statement issued in Lokoja and signed by its secretary, Mohammed Tijani and made available to Legit.ng.

They urged the Nigerian president to disregard the alleged recommendations of Governor Usman Ododo and Hon. Leke Abejide regarding the development.

Source: Legit.ng