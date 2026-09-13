The Nigerian Army confirmed that Islamic scholars were kidnapped in Zamfara State but rejected claims that the abduction happened at former governor Abdul'aziz Yari's residence

The Army said intelligence reports placed the abduction along the Sububu forest axis in Bakura Local Government Area, not in Talata Mafara as earlier reported

Six Juma'at Imams were abducted by suspected bandits while travelling to attend a prayer session, with Zamfara police confirming the figure and launching a rescue mission

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the kidnapping of Islamic scholars in Zamfara State but rejected as false reports that the clerics were taken from the home of former Governor Abdul'aziz Yari in Talata Mafara Local Government Area.

In a statement released on Sunday, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 8 Division, Nigerian Army/Sector 2, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, said the clerics were seized while on the road from the Sububu forest axis in Bakura Local Government Area, heading towards Talata Mafara.

Nigerian Army confirms kidnapping of Islamic scholars in Zamfara while rejecting false reports tied to Yari’s residence. Photo credit: NigerianArmy/x

Source: Instagram

According to PUNCH, the statement, titled "Situation Report on Abduction of Islamic Scholars in Zamfara State," said the earlier reports linking the abduction to Yari's residence were misleading.

"We wish to categorically refute the claim and set the record straight that no cleric was abducted at Senator Yari's Residence," the Army said. "Intelligence reports confirm that some persons were abducted while travelling from Sububu forest axis within Bakura Local Government Area en route to Talata Mafara."

6 Imams seized on road to prayer session

According to Daily Trust, the victims were six Juma'at Imams who had been on their way to Talata Mafara to take part in a special prayer session organised for peace and for the success of President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election campaign. The newspaper reported the abduction took place roughly three kilometres from Damri village, at a location known as Gidan Suleiman Bature in Gonar Sarkin Forest.

The Zamfara State Police Command backed up the account. Spokesperson DSP Yazid Abubakar told Daily Trust: "Yes, the incident occurred, but the number of the Imams abducted was six and our men have intensified a rescue mission to ensure their safe return."

Army urges calm as rescue operation continues

The Army said troops were already working alongside other security agencies and local intelligence networks to track down the victims. It called on the public to ignore what it described as "sensationalised narratives and unverified information" that could cause panic or undermine the ongoing rescue operation.

Residents of the area were urged to stay calm, remain alert, and pass any useful information to security agencies to help bring the abducted clerics home safely.

Army urges calm and calls on residents to remain alert while rescue operations continue in the state. Photo credit: Legit

Source: Original

6 Imams abducted in Zamfara

Legit.ng earlier reported that six Juma'at Imams have been abducted by suspected bandits in Zamfara State while travelling to attend a special prayer session linked to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 2027 re-election campaign.

The clerics were seized roughly three kilometres from Damri village, at a location called Gidan Suleiman Bature within the Gonar Sarkin Forest, while making their way to Talata Mafara.

Source: Legit.ng