The air component of Operation Hadin Kai carried out a precision strike in the Tumbuns area of Borno State on Friday, September 11

Military intelligence gathered over several weeks identified the area as a meeting point for high-profile terrorist elements

Ground troops blocked escape routes during the operation while air platforms engaged targets with precision munitions

Nigeria's military says airstrikes in Borno State have killed more than 18 terrorists and dismantled key logistics infrastructure used by insurgents in the north-east.

The Defence Headquarters disclosed this through Captain Mohammed Goni, spokesman for the Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) task force, in an official statement.

Military aircraft struck a terrorist meeting point in Borno. Photo credit: Airforce

Source: Getty Images

He said the operation was carried out in the early hours of Friday at Tumbunma Baba, within the Tumbuns general area of Borno state.

How the Borno strike was carried out

Captain Goni said the operation brought together the air component and ground troops from Sector 1 of the task force, using Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms alongside attack aircraft.

Intelligence gathered over several weeks had flagged the location as a gathering point and logistics base for high-profile terrorist elements.

Surveillance by the theatre command, which began on Wednesday, September 9, confirmed the presence of terrorist structures on the island.

After positive identification of the targets, air platforms struck the designated locations with precision munitions.

Ground troops were simultaneously deployed to seal off likely escape routes, preventing militants from fleeing and allowing direct engagement where necessary.

"Following positive identification of the targets, the air platforms acquired and engaged the designated locations with precision munitions," Goni said.

What the military achieved

A post-strike assessment put the operation's success rate at roughly 85 per cent. The strikes destroyed the identified structures and, according to the military, neutralised more than 18 terrorist fighters. The task force said the operation degraded the group's capacity to use the enclave as a base for regrouping and receiving supplies.

Goni described the mission as proof that coordinated, intelligence-driven operations backed by timely ISR confirmation can produce measurable results.

"Working in concert with all security agencies and stakeholders, OPHK will continue to conduct intelligence-driven operations to deny terrorist elements the freedom to operate, regroup or establish logistics and support infrastructure across the theatre," he said.

The task force also called on members of the public in the north-east to stay alert and share credible information with security agencies to help disrupt further terrorist activities in the region.

NAF kills 9 ISWAP terrorists, senior commander

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Air Force carried out an air strike in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State on Saturday, August 8, 2026. A senior ISWAP commander identified as Abu Khalid Al Muhajir was among those killed in the precision strike.

NAF said some of the targeted fighters were linked to a recent ambush on Nigerian troops in Gwoza Local Government Area.

Source: Legit.ng