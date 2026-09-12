Verydarkman posted what he described as proof of life for Poco Lee, sharing the dancer's first video since his release from UK custody

Poco Lee is facing five sexual offence charges in the UK, with a plea and trial preparation hearing still scheduled for September 15 at Snaresbrook Crown Court

VDM credited Burna Boy in the caption, tagging him alongside a welcome-back message to Poco Lee

Social media activist Verydarkman (VDM) has shared what he called the first footage of Nigerian dancer Poco Lee since his release, tagging Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy in the caption.

Poco Lee resurfaces after release as VDM appreciates Burna Boy. Credit: @burnaboygram, @pocolee

Source: Instagram

In the split-screen clip posted to Instagram on September 12, 2026, in London, VDM captioned the post:

"Proof of life, Poco Lee's first video since he came out. Big up @burnaboygram. Welcome back @poco_lee."

Poco Lee's Case Remains Active in UK Court

Despite the viral claims circulating online suggesting the matter had been resolved, the confirmed to reporters on Saturday that the case against Poco Lee, whose legal name is Iweh Odinaka, is still active.

A CPS spokesperson stated: "This case is still live, and Odinaka is still set to appear for a PTPH at Snaresbrook Crown Court on 15 September 2026."

A PTPH, or Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing, is a pre-trial proceeding where matters relating to the defendant's plea and the preparation of any subsequent trial are addressed.

The CPS response did not clarify whether Odinaka had been released on bail or remained on remand, which had been the subject of conflicting reports online. Snaresbrook Crown Court had also not confirmed his custody status at the time the reports were filed.

Rumours had been spreading on social media suggesting the complainant withdrew from the case or that the matter was settled out of court. Neither claim had been independently verified by the UK court as of filing.

Charges Odinaka Faces

Odinaka is facing a total of five charges, including attempted grape, two counts of grape, and two counts of assault by penetratiion.

The allegations stem from his visit to the United Kingdom in August for the Davido and Friends concert, held at the [Crystal Palace Bowl](https://www.crystalpalacepark.org.uk/) in London on August 14.

Snaresbrook Crown Court has also confirmed that a reporting restriction is in place to protect the identity of the complainant under Section 1 of the Sexual Offences Amendment Act 1992.

Odinaka has not been convicted of any offence, and the allegations against him are yet to be determined by the court.

Watch the videos Verydarkman shared online:

Poco Lee is still scheduled to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on September 15 for a Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing. Photo: Poco Lee.

Source: Instagram

Fake Pocolee excited after Davido's comment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fake Pocolee, the man of the moment, was on Egungun's show Tell-the-price, where he shared more about himself and his fast-rising career as a content creator, hypeman, and singer.

He shared the moment Davido slid into his comment section to hail him. He also showed off his trademark spin dance while sending a special message to his principal for supporting him.

Source: Legit.ng