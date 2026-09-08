Just In: Kwankwaso Reacts Strongly to Attack on Peter Obi’s Convoy in Benue
- NDC vice presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso spoke out after Peter Obi's convoy was reportedly attacked in Benue State
- Mallam Kwankwaso described the incident as 'another dark day for our democracy' and called on Benue authorities to act
- The former Kano governor also urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to caution APC governors over actions that allegedly threaten opposition figures
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Kano, Kano state - Rabiu Kwankwaso, the vice presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 elections, has condemned what he described as a coordinated attack on the convoy of presidential candidate Peter Obi in Benue state, calling for immediate prosecution of those involved.
Legit.ng reports that Kwankwaso made his position strongly known in a statement posted on his verified X account on Tuesday, September 8, saying he was "deeply disturbed" by the incident. He lamented that unruly elements were deliberately mobilised to block Obi's convoy and prevent the former Anambra state governor from reaching Makurdi, the Benue capital.
Kwankwaso invokes Nigeria's constitution
The former Kano state governor argued that the Nigerian constitution guarantees every citizen the right to freedom of movement, and said that protection should carry even greater weight for someone of Obi's standing as a former governor and leading opposition figure.
Kwankwaso wrote
"Another dark day for our democracy."
The opposition leader urged the Benue government to urgently identify and prosecute all individuals behind the alleged attack. He also called on authorities to guarantee the safety and free passage of Obi and members of his team.
Kwankwaso directed a separate appeal at President Bola Tinubu, asking him to caution state governors, particularly those in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), against conduct that could undermine Nigeria's democratic process.
Kwankwaso seeks global scrutiny
Beyond domestic authorities, Kwankwaso also called on diplomatic missions and election observation groups to pay close attention to the incident. He urged Nigerian authorities broadly to uphold the rule of law, protect opposition leaders, and preserve democratic freedoms across the country.
Breaking: Ex-Nigerian governor announces preferred presidential candidate ahead of 2027, "I don't regret it"
The statement comes as political activities intensify ahead of the 2027 presidential election.
Obi and Kwankwaso, who were ratified as the NDC's presidential and vice presidential candidates in May 2026, are among the key opposition figures seeking to challenge the ruling APC at the forthcoming polls.
Read Kwankwaso's full X post below:
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Kwankwaso sad over death of Jigawa politician
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Kwankwaso expressed sadness over the demise of Mallam Mukhtari Ibrahim Gagarawa, a political leader in Jigawa state.
Kwankwaso extended his "deepest condolences" to his associates in the northwest state.
The late Gagarawa was a former chairman of Gagarawa Local Government Area (LGA).
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.