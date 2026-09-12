Chelsea dropped points at home against newly promoted Hull City on matchday four of the 2026/27 Premier League season

Mohamed Belloumi scored twice for Hull City, giving the Tigers the lead before Chelsea fought back to level the score

Manager Xabi Alonso acknowledged a recurring defensive pattern that continues to cost his side after taking the lead

Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw by newly promoted Hull City at Stamford Bridge on matchday four of the 2026/27 Premier League season, extending a troubling run that has seen the Blues concede in every league match so far.

Morgan Rogers broke the deadlock to give Chelsea the early advantage, but Hull struck back through Mohamed Belloumi, who scored in each half to hand the visitors the lead.

Xabi Alonso during Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Hull City. Photo by John Walton.

Source: Getty Images

Cole Palmer then set up João Pedro in the second period to earn Chelsea a share of the points, though the result was far from what the home side had hoped for. A major concern for supporters was Chelsea's inability to hold on whenever they go ahead.

According to Read Chelsea, the club have not kept a clean sheet in 20 league games, a run that speaks to a persistent structural problem at the back.

Alonso reacts to Chelsea’s draw

Head coach Xabi Alonso acknowledged that his side's style makes for an enjoyable spectacle but said the team must become harder to break down.

“It kind of repeats some patterns that we are making. It will take time to or it will take moments to fix them when we get the lead and you still need to be competing and not to give the chance so easily for them to come back,” he said via Football London.

Chelsea will have a quick opportunity to respond when they travel across London to face Brentford on Friday, looking to pick up their first clean sheet of the season and return to winning ways.

Ex- Chelsea boss asks for title strip

Legit.ng previously reported that Mauricio Pochettino asks for the Premier League to strip Chelsea of the title won in the 2016/17 season under Antonio Conte.

Pochettino, who was in charge of Tottenham at that time, claimed that the Blues cheated after being found guilty of 74 breaches of transfer regulation.

Source: Legit.ng