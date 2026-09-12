APC chieftain Dr Mahmoud Bala Alfa spoke on a Kogi-based podcast about the political direction of the Igala people ahead of 2027

Alfa called on Kogi East to move away from a permanent opposition mentality and engage strategically with political structures

The APC figure said the Igala people must be present where key decisions are made in order to secure development and resources

A prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain from Kogi East, Dr Mahmoud Bala Alfa, has called on the Igala people to rethink their political strategy ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that being on the sidelines of power has cost the community its share of resources and influence.

Alfa made the remarks during an appearance on the WhotNow Podcast, a Kogi-based programme, on Saturday, September 12.

Dr Mahmoud Bala Alfa urged Igala voters to rethink their 2027 strategy. Photo credit: @PeterObi/@officialABAT/@atiku

Source: Twitter

He said political participation, at its core, is about access to resources and a place in decision-making, and that the Igala people cannot afford to remain absent from the structures where those decisions are taken, Vanguard reported.

"We lost our seat at the table because our parents were very nice people. They were calm. They were very humble, which is good. But in the process of being kind and being meek, we lost the seat at the table," Alfa said.

Alfa's call for strategic political engagement

The APC chieftain argued that the Igala people have long carried what he described as a permanent opposition mentality, a position he believes has limited their ability to extract concrete benefits from government.

He urged communities in Kogi East to instead adopt a more deliberate approach: one that includes lending support to political administrations in exchange for clear commitments on development.

He stressed that such support should not be unconditional. Rather, the people should back governments while making their demands known upfront, so they have grounds to hold leaders accountable when promises are not kept.

"We have to be seen to participate. We have to also be seen to participate to support. So, when the time comes, we can now go cap in hand and say, look, we have supported. This is why we supported. These are the pledges you made to us. Now we are here to collect it," he said.

Igala people must be at the decision-making table

Alfa said it is not enough for the Igala to vote; they must also be embedded in political structures at both the state and national levels.

Being physically present in the spaces where resources are shared and policies are shaped, he argued, is the only reliable way to ensure the community's interests are represented.

His comments come as political activity begins to build across Nigeria ahead of the 2027 elections, with various groups repositioning for influence within and outside the ruling APC.

Ortom announces preferred candidate

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Benue state governor Samuel Ortom publicly declared that he stands by his decision to back President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election, saying he has no regrets about the position he took.

Ortom made the declaration during an interview on ARISE News, where he addressed the political climate in Benue state, his relationship with current governor Hyacinth Alia, and his preparations for the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng