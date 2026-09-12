Opta's supercomputer gave Arsenal a 65.1% chance of winning Saturday's Premier League clash against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light

The Gunners head into the match having won all three of their opening Premier League games, including victories over Aston Villa and Chelsea

Mikel Arteta addressed the prediction odds at his pre-match press conference, shifting focus to what happened at the same venue last season

Opta's supercomputer has placed Arsenal as heavy favourites to beat Sunderland in Saturday's Premier League fixture at the Stadium of Light.

The Gunners arrive in the north east having won all three of their opening Premier League matches this season. Their victims so far include Coventry City, Aston Villa, and Chelsea, making it an impressive early statement in their defence of the title.

Arsenal looks to maintain perfect start to Premier League season. Photo Giuseppe Mafia.

Source: Getty Images

Sunderland, meanwhile, face the challenge of hosting one of the division's in-form sides in what is the final game of the Premier League weekend round.

Supercomputer predicts Sunderland vs Arsenal

As noted by The Analyst, opta's supercomputer gives the title holders a 65.1% probability of winning. The data model assigns a 13% chance of a Sunderland victory and a 21.9% likelihood of the match ending in a draw.

The prediction draws on historical head-to-head data, with Arsenal winning 18 and drawing 10 of their last 29 meetings between the two sides. Sunderland's most recent win in this fixture dates back to 2009.

Arteta focuses on recent form, not records

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, speaking at his pre-match press conference, said he would not place too much weight on historical statistics.

Instead, he pointed to the most recent encounter between the clubs, which ended 2-2 at the Stadium of Light last season, as the more relevant reference point heading into Saturday's game.

That result serves as a reminder that Sunderland are capable of holding their own on home soil, regardless of what the long-term numbers suggest.

Arteta speaks on relegation chances

Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Arteta spoke about the chances of Arsenal getting relegated from the Premier League this season.

According to Opta’s supercomputer, the Gunners have a 0.05% chance of getting relegated and Arteta joked that it puts them on their toes.

Source: Legit.ng