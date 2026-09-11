2027 Election: 'They Are Hungry,' Primate Ayodele Slams Bishops Who Endorsed Tinubu For 2nd Term
- Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele called out Nigerian bishops who endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term, questioning their true motives
- The INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church leader alleged that the endorsements were driven by selfish interests and not divine direction
- Ayodele also warned Tinubu that neither bishops nor politicians singing his praises can guarantee him a second term
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, on Friday, September 11, 2026, dismissed the recent endorsement of President Bola Tinubu for a second term by some Nigerian bishops.
Ayodele alleged that the clergymen acted out of hunger and self-interest rather than genuine spiritual conviction.
Ayodele speaks on Tinubu endorsement
In a statement released through his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and sent to Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele said the bishops had reduced the name of God to a tool for personal gain.
His words:
"Bishops endorsing President Tinubu are hungry and looking for what to eat. They didn't do that endorsement because they love Tinubu but because they need some things from him. They just want to secure their next meal, and that is why they are singing the praises of the president.
"The president must exercise caution before expressing joy over the endorsement because it is totally fake."
Primate Ayodele was equally direct about the alleged spiritual basis of the endorsement, adding:
"They are not doing it based on divine orders or God's direction; there is no way God would give such direction. They are only lying on God's name because of food; it's such a bad thing that these Bishops reduced the name of God to this level."
Ayodele warns Tinubu over second term
The Lagos-based Christian leader extended his criticism beyond the church, arguing that politicians currently backing the president for re-election are motivated by the same selfish logic.
He stated:
"Even politicians who are singing the praises of President Tinubu and endorsing him for a second term are not doing it for the love of the president; they are all doing it for selfish interests. They are not different from these Bishops. If President Tinubu doesn't give them what they want, they will be the first people to turn against him and endorse another person."
Ayodele advised Tinubu not to be carried away by what he described as hollow praise, insisting that performance in office remains the only credible path to a second term.
He said:
"President Tinubu must know that endorsements cannot get him anywhere near a second term if he doesn't perform well for the people.
"Endorsements mean nothing; it is only his activities that can either secure or make him lose a second term in office. It would be better if he buckled up and put his house in order instead of allowing these endorsements to get into his head."
Read more on 2027 election
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- "2027 Not turn of south east": Umahi declares as Peter Obi releases bold statement
- 2027 election: VDM warns Nigerians about Goodluck Jonathan and PDP, “he is sponsored by Tinubu”
ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the ruling APC would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.
It cited the current opposition coalition but said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.
The political climate reached a point where the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had to issue a warning that campaigning at that time was illegal, echoing the standpoint of popular human rights lawyer Femi Falana.
Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.