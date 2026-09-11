Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele called out Nigerian bishops who endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term, questioning their true motives

The INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church leader alleged that the endorsements were driven by selfish interests and not divine direction

Ayodele also warned Tinubu that neither bishops nor politicians singing his praises can guarantee him a second term

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, on Friday, September 11, 2026, dismissed the recent endorsement of President Bola Tinubu for a second term by some Nigerian bishops.

Ayodele alleged that the clergymen acted out of hunger and self-interest rather than genuine spiritual conviction.

Primate Elijah Ayodele says the bishops who endorsed President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections are hungry and not acting on divine orders. Photo credit: @okwullu

Source: UGC

Ayodele speaks on Tinubu endorsement

In a statement released through his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and sent to Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele said the bishops had reduced the name of God to a tool for personal gain.

His words:

"Bishops endorsing President Tinubu are hungry and looking for what to eat. They didn't do that endorsement because they love Tinubu but because they need some things from him. They just want to secure their next meal, and that is why they are singing the praises of the president.

"The president must exercise caution before expressing joy over the endorsement because it is totally fake."

Primate Ayodele was equally direct about the alleged spiritual basis of the endorsement, adding:

"They are not doing it based on divine orders or God's direction; there is no way God would give such direction. They are only lying on God's name because of food; it's such a bad thing that these Bishops reduced the name of God to this level."

Primate Ayodele warns President Bola Tinubu over his bid for a second term in the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Ayodele warns Tinubu over second term

The Lagos-based Christian leader extended his criticism beyond the church, arguing that politicians currently backing the president for re-election are motivated by the same selfish logic.

He stated:

"Even politicians who are singing the praises of President Tinubu and endorsing him for a second term are not doing it for the love of the president; they are all doing it for selfish interests. They are not different from these Bishops. If President Tinubu doesn't give them what they want, they will be the first people to turn against him and endorse another person."

Ayodele advised Tinubu not to be carried away by what he described as hollow praise, insisting that performance in office remains the only credible path to a second term.

He said:

"President Tinubu must know that endorsements cannot get him anywhere near a second term if he doesn't perform well for the people.

"Endorsements mean nothing; it is only his activities that can either secure or make him lose a second term in office. It would be better if he buckled up and put his house in order instead of allowing these endorsements to get into his head."

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Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng