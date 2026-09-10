Leeds United forward Noah Okafor, who is of Igbo descent, announced he would no longer play for Switzerland under current manager Murat Yakin

Okafor, who had 26 caps for Switzerland since 2019, said trust was broken and commitments were not kept by the national team's leadership

The Swiss Football Association confirmed it received Okafor's decision, while Leeds boss Daniel Farke publicly backed the 26-year-old

Leeds United forward Noah Okafor has announced he will no longer represent Switzerland at international level while Murat Yakin remains the national team's head coach, pointing to a serious breakdown in trust between himself and the current management.

Okafor posted his decision on Instagram on Thursday, September 10.

Noah Okafor has announced he will not play again for Switzerland national team under the leadership of head coach Murat Yakin. Photo by Alex Livesey

Source: Getty Images

Born and raised in Binningen, Switzerland, the forward carries Igbo heritage through his father and bears the full name Noah Arinzechukwu Okafor.

He had previously been eligible to represent Nigeria's Super Eagles but chose to play for Switzerland, making his international debut in 2019 and going on to earn 26 caps.

Why Okafor walked away from Switzerland

Okafor was clear that limited playing time was not behind his choice, BBC Sport reports.

At the recent World Cup, the 26-year-old forward came on as a substitute in Switzerland's last-32 win over Algeria, playing just 19 minutes. It was the reaction to that appearance, he said, that wounded him.

"When I was allowed to play against Algeria, people reacted to minor mistakes far away from our goal in a way that hurt me deeply," Okafor wrote.

He went further, pointing to broader issues with how he had been handled by those in charge.

"My decision has nothing to do with my playing time. Things happened that hurt me deeply. Trust was broken. Commitments were not kept," he said.

After weeks of reflection, Okafor concluded he could not continue under the present setup.

"In the weeks that followed, I thought a lot and decided for myself that I no longer want to play for the national team under the current manager," he added.

The Swiss Football Association confirmed it had received the news. A spokesperson told Reuters: "We respect his decision and wish him every success with his club."

Farke backs Okafor at Leeds

At club level, Okafor joined Leeds from AC Milan in August 2025 for £18 million.

According to One Football, Leeds manager Daniel Farke said the player informed him of the decision ahead of making it public, and pledged the club's full support.

"He came to inform me and explained the reasons why, and I appreciate that he spoke with me beforehand and I was well informed," Farke said.

"It's more or less Noah's decision, he has to decide what is best at this stage for his career. All I can say is we have a home here for Noah, where he feels really comfortable, appreciated, and for us he will be a key player."

Farke added that what Okafor does with his international career is ultimately a personal matter.

Switzerland, under Yakin who has managed the side since August 2021, are due to open their 2026/27 Nations League campaign away to North Macedonia on September 26.

Why Okafor accepted Osimhen's number at Napoli

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Napoli's new signing Noah Okafor has opened up on why he chose jersey number nine after joining the club from AC Milan on loan, despite Victor Osimhen technically owning it.

Osimhen left Napoli on acrimonious terms last summer after spending all summer trying to secure a move but was unable to due to Napoli botching two of his proposed moves.

Source: Legit.ng