Tony Elumelu shared a photo of his old business card from his time as a photocopier sales representative on Thursday

The Heirs Holdings chairman said the experience taught him resilience, negotiation, and grit that still guide him today

Elumelu used the discovery to urge young people to invest in discipline and hard work early in their careers

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Tony Elumelu, chairman of Heirs Holdings, has recalled how his early experience as a photocopier salesperson helped shape his approach to business.

Elumelu shared the reflection on Thursday, September 10, 026, in a post on X, accompanied by a photograph of his old business card from his time as a sales representative.

Billionaire Tony Elumelu Recalls His Days as a ‘Hungry’ Sales Rep, Shares Secret to Business Success

Source: UGC

The businessman said looking at the card brought back memories of his early career and the challenges he faced while trying to build his professional life.

Elumelu recalls early sales career

According to Elumelu, his experience as a young salesperson taught him important lessons about resilience, negotiation and determination.

“Stumbled upon my old business card from my early days as a photocopier salesperson,” he said.

“It brought back memories of being a young, hungry sales rep, learning the fundamentals of resilience, negotiation, and grit,” Elumelu added.

He said those lessons have remained valuable throughout his career and continue to influence how he conducts business and relates with customers.

“Those lessons have stayed with me over the years and continue to shape how I approach business and engage with customers today,” he said.

The billionaire businessman had once shared how he was appointed branch manager at AllStates Trust Bank at the age of 27.

Elumelu shares advice on success

Elumelu said his early career also reinforced the importance of building a strong foundation through discipline, hard work and consistency.

He noted that the habits developed at the beginning of a career can have a major influence on a person's future achievements.

“It’s also a reminder that who you become tomorrow is often shaped by the foundation you lay today; the discipline, hard work, and consistency you put in when no one is watching,” he said.

Billionaire Tony Elumelu Recalls His Days as a ‘Hungry’ Sales Rep, Shares Secret to Business Success

Source: UGC

The Heirs Holdings chairman encouraged people to remain committed to their goals, regardless of how small their beginnings may seem.

“Keep showing up. Keep learning. Keep executing,” he said.

Reflecting on his old business card, Elumelu added humorously that the telephone number and address printed on it are now “long gone”.

Elumelu commits N25bn to Lagos food security drive

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Elumelu pledged N25 billion to support the Produce for Lagos Program, an initiative designed to strengthen food security and stimulate economic development in the state.

The project, introduced in collaboration with strategic partners, aims to tackle unemployment, improve agricultural supply chains, and lower the cost of food items for residents.

With this investment, the program is expected to enhance Lagos’ food sustainability while driving broader economic growth.

Source: Legit.ng