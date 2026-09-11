A lady from Manchester filed a stalking report against Tottenham defender Tosin Adarabioyo with Cheshire Police

Nadia alleged that Tosin sent bots to wipe out her social media presence after she publicly pressed him over his brother's child

Cheshire Police launched an investigation but could not identify a suspect, leaving Nadia's claims unresolved

A woman from Manchester has filed a stalking complaint against Tottenham Hotspur defender Tosin Adarabioyo, escalating a long-running dispute that began with his younger brother Fisayo's refusal to acknowledge a child.

Nadia Messaoud, who lives in Cheshire, dated Fisayo Adarabioyo for a period before discovering she was pregnant after their relationship ended.

Tosin Adarabioyo during pre-season for Chelsea before joining Tottenham. Photo by Steve Christos.

Source: Getty Images

According to The Sun, Fisayo, a former Manchester City player, has refused to accept responsibility for the child. Nadia has since turned her attention to Tosin, arguing that because the Premier League defender financially supports his brother's lifestyle, he bears responsibility as the child's biological uncle.

Nadia reports Tosin in Cheshire

In a video posted to her TikTok page, Nadia claimed that Tosin Adarabioyo deployed bots to attack her social media accounts and erase her online presence. She said the coordinated effort was aimed at silencing her campaign to hold the Adarabioyo family accountable.

Nadia confirmed that Cheshire Police took her claims seriously enough to open a formal investigation. The inquiry reportedly extended beyond the UK, with authorities exploring whether Singapore Police could assist when Tosin was on pre-season duty with Chelsea at the time.

Despite the cross-border efforts, the investigation did not result in a confirmed suspect, as authorities were unable to trace the origin of the alleged bot activity back to any individual. Nadia, however, maintains her belief that Tosin was responsible for orchestrating the campaign against her.

The root of the conflict lies in Fisayo Adarabioyo's ongoing refusal to claim paternity of Nadia's child. Nadia has pursued various avenues to draw public attention to the situation, including her TikTok platform, where she has regularly posted updates about the dispute and her attempts to seek accountability from the Adarabioyo family.

Tosin Adarabioyo joined Tottenham Hotspur from Chelsea in the summer of 2026 after two seasons at Stamford Bridge. He has not publicly addressed Nadia's claims.

Nadia sued Tosin Adarabioyo

Legit.ng previously reported that Nadia sued Adarabioyo for failing to take responsibility for his brother’s daughter, calling him the biological uncle.

She confirmed that she sued for £11,000, but the defender hired lawyers to strike it out, with his legal fees reportedly costing more than that.

Source: Legit.ng