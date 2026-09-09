Christian cleric Prophet Isa El-Buba publicly backed Prince Adewole Adebayo as SDP's presidential candidate at the launch of Adebayo's governance blueprint

El-Buba announced plans to begin grassroots mobilisation from Kano, targeting at least 15 million supporters for Adebayo before November 2027

The cleric challenged each Adebayo supporter to recruit at least 100 people, calling for action over rhetoric in the push towards the 2027 election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Prophet Isa El-Buba, a Christian cleric and political mobiliser, has formally declared his support for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said his endorsement followed a careful review of both the candidate and his proposals.

"It is no longer speeches; it's action time": El-Buba backs Adebayo. Photo credit: @SemiNigerian/@PeterObi

Source: Twitter

El-Buba made the announcement at, the public launch of Adebayo's policy document, titled *Farewell to Poverty and Insecurity: Governance and Accelerated Development – Blueprint of a New Nigeria, 2027–2031*

According to El-Buba, in 2023 I chaired what brought about the Obidient movement, but I will not support Peter Obi in 2027, staing that his support Is for Prince Adewale of the SDP.

The cleric said he had spent the night before the event studying the blueprint and concluded that it offered a credible path to addressing Nigeria's persistent challenges.

He was particularly impressed by the document's focus on measurable outcomes rather than speeches and project announcements, covering areas such as security, food, water, energy, healthcare, education, housing, employment, justice and digital access.

In a post shared via his X handle @Pres_Adebayo, Adebayo said

"If there is one person that is going to really, really fix Nigeria as we desire, it is Prince Adewole," El-Buba said.

El-Buba's plans for grassroots mobilisation

El-Buba, who was involved in political mobilisation before the 2023 elections through the Coalition for Better and Brighter Nigeria (CBBN), said the structure built then could be scaled up significantly ahead of 2027.

He announced that he would begin mobilising his network immediately, starting from Kano before moving to states across the North-Central zone.

He challenged every supporter of Adebayo to personally bring in at least 100 people within their circle of influence.

He set a target of reaching at least 15 million Nigerians in support of Adebayo and his running mate, Professor Abduljalil Tafawa Balewa Bugaje, before November.

"It is no longer speeches; it's action time," he told those present.

El-Buba also called on the SDP leadership to identify trustworthy Nigerians across the country who carry credibility in their communities but may not have the financial backing typically needed to run for office.

He argued that integrity and competence, not money, should drive candidate selection.

A Call for new SDP identity

Beyond the presidential race, the cleric urged the party to shed its old image and present itself as a platform defined by credibility and sacrifice.

"It is time we present to Nigeria that SDP is no longer the SDP of yesterday. The present SDP is the SDP of credibility, competence and character," he said.

El-Buba urged Nigerians to participate in the political process not for personal gain, but out of a sense of duty to the country's future.

"Let us be honest men and women who will not be induced by what we can get, but by what we can do and what we can deliver for the saving of the soul of Nigeria," he declared.

Adebayo plans to slash petrol price to N200

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Adebayo promised to reduce petrol, cooking gas and Jet A1 prices to N200 per litre if elected in 2027.

He plans to achieve this by reviving existing refineries, supporting modular refineries and refining 450,000 barrels of crude oil locally for domestic consumptio.

Adebayo said that removing petrol subsidy alone would not solve Nigeria’s fiscal problems, but the country should focus on increasing local refining capacity.

Source: Legit.ng