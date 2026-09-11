Mallam Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the NDC vice presidential candidate for the 2027 election, expressed grief over the death of Muhammad Sani Hotoro

Legit.ng gathered that Hotoro, popularly known as Dan Sani, died in a fatal motor accident on Thursday, September 10, 2026,

Kwankwaso stated that the loss felt personal, having served alongside Hotoro's father in the House of Representatives

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano state - Rabiu Kwankwaso, the vice presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has mourned the passing of Muhammad Sani Hotoro, widely known as Dan Sani, who died in a road accident on Thursday, September 10.

Legit.ng reports that the late Hotoro is a former senior special assistant (SSA) on cooperative groups to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state.

NDC's Rabiu Kwankwaso mourns Muhammad Sani Hotoro, who died in a road accident.

Source: Original

Kano: Hotoro dies, Kwankwaso mourns

Kwankwaso shared his condolences in a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, where he confirmed the circumstances of Hotoro's death and offered prayers for the deceased.

The former Kano state governor described the loss as deeply personal. He said the relationship between his family and Hotoro's stretched back to his days in the House of Representatives, where he served alongside Hotoro's father.

Kwankwaso wrote:

"Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. I am saddened to learn of the passing of Hon. Muhammad Sani Hotoro (Dan Sani) in a motor accident today."

He added:

"His death feels like the loss of a son, having served alongside his father in the House of Representatives."

Kwankwaso extended sympathy to Hotoro's family, friends and associates, and prayed for the repose of his soul. He closed his message by asking God to grant the deceased paradise.

Read Senator Kwankwaso's full statement on Hotoro's death below via X:

Doguwa sends condolences after Hotoro’s death

In the same vein, Umar Haruna Doguwa, a supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration, expressed sadness over Hotoro's demise.

In a statement he signed and shared on his Facebook page, Doguwa wrote:

"I am deeply saddened by the death of Hon. Muhammad Sani Hotoro (Dan Sani), who passed away today following a tragic accident.

"His death is a painful loss to his family, friends, associates, and the entire community. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Doguwa added:

"May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings, grant him Aljannatul Firdaus, and give his family the strength and patience to bear this irreparable loss.

"Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un."

Read Doguwa's full post on Facebook below:

Read more Kano news

Kano district head Bayero is dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Alhaji Shehu Kabiru Bayero, District Head of Dorayi and Barde Kerarriya of the Kano Emirate, passed away in Egypt.

The Kano Emirate announced his death in a Facebook statement, offering condolences to his family.

Bayero had a decorated career spanning the Nigeria Police Force and traditional rulership dating back to 2006.

Source: Legit.ng