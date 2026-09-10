Afrobeats singer Adekunle Gold has revealed that he wrote a song for Beyoncé’s Lion King album but was ultimately rejected

The singer said the song came from a deeply personal place after the death of his father, making the experience particularly emotional

Surprisingly, Adekunle Gold admitted that deep down, he was hoping Beyoncé would reject the song so he could release it himself

Afrobeats singer Adekunle Gold has opened up about a career moment that could easily have been a painful disappointment but ended up giving him exactly what he wanted.

The singer revealed that he once wrote a song for American superstar Beyoncé’s Lion King album, only for the song not to make the final project.

Adekunle Gold revealed that he wrote a song for Beyoncé’s Lion King album but was ultimately rejected. Photos: Adekunle Gold/Beyonce.

Source: Instagram

Speaking during a recent interview with One 54, Adekunle Gold recalled receiving the news while he was in Los Angeles.

The song had a personal meaning

According to the singer, the timing of the opportunity was particularly significant because he had just lost his father.

Adekunle Gold said he poured his emotions into the song, writing it from a deeply personal place.

“I wrote a song for Beyoncé’s Lion King album, but it got rejected. I was in LA when my manager called me,” he said.

Watch the X video of Adekunle Gold's interview here:

Reactions trail Adekunle Gold's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@AriyikeDimples stated:

"He sent Beyoncé the song and then quietly hoped she’d pass. That’s not indecision, that’s an artist who already knew which version of the story he wanted to keep."

@Justme936422 shared:

"When Beyoncé's team reached out for a song, Adekunle Gold was mourning his father, couldn’t write They kept following up, he forced himself to write and cause of the mental state he was in at the time, he came up with a personal song SIMILE. It arrived too late and was rejected"

Adekunle Gold says the song came from a deeply personal place after the death of his father. Photo: Adekunle Gold.

Source: Instagram

Deja sings for dad on his 37th birthday

Legit.ng also reported that Deja celebrated her father's 37th birthday, especially in January. The singer marked his day on January 28th, and his wife and daughter made him feel special on that day.

Simi shared a lovely video of the little girl singing a birthday song to him. The video also showed other fun moments the family had together.

Simi took to the caption of the post to pen a sweet note to her man as she called him romantic names.

Source: Legit.ng