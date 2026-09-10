Pastor Odumeje called out the Federal Government over the timing of the Onitsha Head Bridge repairs, linking it to the 2027 election cycle

The cleric raised concerns about the budget allocated for the project and warned that the bridge could stay closed for a long time once work begins

Odumeje also aimed at South-East political elites over the region's lack of an embassy and poor infrastructure representation

Controversial Nigerian pastor Chukwuemeka Odumeje has taken on the Federal Government over its decision to repair the Onitsha Head Bridge, claiming the move is driven by electoral calculations rather than genuine concern for the South-East.

The fiery cleric made the remarks during a sermon, arguing that the sudden interest in fixing the bridge is conveniently timed ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Pastor Odumeje called out the Federal Government over the timing of the Onitsha Head Bridge repairs, linking it to the 2027 election cycle. Photos: Odumeje.

Source: Instagram

He also raised eyebrows over the amount reportedly set aside for the project, suggesting the figures would leave Nigerians stunned.

"Federal Government has come to play politics with Onitsha Head Bridge. That is why, now that the election is close, they have come to repair it. If you hear how much they budgeted for that, you will be shocked. Before you know it, it will take too long to reopen," he said.

South-East Elites Under Fire

Odumeje's criticism did not stop at Abuja. He turned his attention to influential figures within the South-East, accusing them of making plenty of noise while failing to deliver meaningful results for the region.

Central to his frustration is the absence of any foreign embassy in the South-East, a situation he described as deeply embarrassing.

He pointed out that residents seeking visas are forced to make long trips to Abuja or Lagos, a burden he believes reflects a broader pattern of neglect.

"It's so shameful that in 2026, there is no embassy in the South-East. Before anyone can get a visa, he or she must travel to Abuja or Lagos. When we talk about one Nigeria, every major tribe should have at least one seaport and one international embassy," he said.

The pastor argued that true national unity requires equitable distribution of federal institutions, including seaports and diplomatic missions, across all major regions of the country.

He suggested that the South-East's current situation exposes a gap between political rhetoric and the realities faced by ordinary residents.

Watch the X video of Odumeje blasting the Federal Government here:

Reactions trail Odumeje's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@AremuGambit stated:

"Chai GOD bless u for this sir…I AM A YORUBA BOY O…yes l support the fact that nobody should depend on anybody, if we have Army base with the Hausa, the Igbo can have the Naval Base n Yoruba can have Airforce base not one tribe having all or a tribe being left out"

@Emenite_don noted:

"This man is speaking the bitter truth no single embassy in the south east and south south. There is not equality in Nigeria"

Odumeje raised concerns about the budget allocated for the project. Photo: Odumeje.

Source: Instagram

Wizkid reacts to Odumodublvck, Blaqbonez feud

Legit.ng reported that Wizkid weighed in on the ongoing beef between Odumodublvck and Blaqbonez after responding to Odumodublvck’s tweet asking him to release a song.

The Afrobeats star promised to drop the song while using the moment to urge both rappers to put their differences aside and end their quarrel.

However, Wizkid’s call for peace quickly drew reactions from fans, with some reminding him of his own past feuds with fellow artistes. His intervention sparked fresh conversations online about the beef and whether the singer was the right person to preach reconciliation.

Source: Legit.ng