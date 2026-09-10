A Nigerian graduate shared his university result on X after telling his uncle he had fallen short of the grade he promised to achieve

His uncle immediately blamed a girlfriend for the shortfall, responding in Yoruba with the phrase 'Oti padà ni girlfriend'

The graduate posted his result on X and said the painful moment pushed him to update his CV and start searching for opportunities

A Nigerian graduate has gone viral on X after sharing the uncomfortable moment he told his uncle he did not achieve the grade he had promised, only to be met with an instant accusation about a girlfriend.

Musamorenny posted a photo of his university result showing he graduated with a Second Class Honours (Upper Division), a grade considered respectable, but one that still fell short of what he had pledged to his uncle.

Graduate shares uncle's brutal response after hitting second class upper. Photo credit: @Musamorenny/X.

Source: Twitter

Uncle's Reaction Stings the Graduate

When he broke the news to his uncle, the response came swiftly and without much sympathy.

His uncle replied in Yoruba:

"Oti padà ni girlfriend," which translates roughly to "A girlfriend has changed/ruined him," pinning the blame squarely on a romantic relationship for the academic shortfall.

The graduate shared the moment on X alongside his result, writing:

"My uncle, when I told him I had graduated short of my promise. Saddened, but it also pushed me to reflect on my journey and update my CV."

Rather than dwell on the disappointment, he used the viral post to put himself out there for work opportunities, adding:

"I hope this gets me somewhere. NGOs. Ministries. Health facilities. Graduate trainee. Internships. I'm open. 🤲🏾"

A Result Worth Celebrating

A Second Class Upper degree, often referred to as a 2.1, is one of the most competitive classifications in the Nigerian university system and is the minimum requirement for many graduate programmes, trainee schemes, and civil service roles.

The grade opens doors to a wide range of sectors, from government ministries to non-governmental organisations and private companies.

The post struck a nerve with many Nigerians who recognised the familiar pressure of making academic promises to family members, and the particular sting of falling short even when the result achieved is objectively strong.

See the post below:

Lady graduates with first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.

The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.

Source: Legit.ng