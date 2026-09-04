Nigeria's ambassador-designate to Mexico, Reno Omokri, claimed all 2027 presidential candidates hold records with the FBI

Omokri made the remarks during a podcast interview, defending President Tinubu against allegations of criminal conduct

The former presidential spokesman also challenged Peter Obi to release his own records before demanding Tinubu's FBI documents

Nigeria's ambassador-designate to Mexico and former presidential spokesman, Reno Omokri, has claimed that every presidential candidate likely to contest the 2027 general elections holds a record with the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), arguing that such a record is not the same as a criminal record.

Omokri made the remarks during an appearance on the City Boy Movement Podcast, where he was pressed on documents connected to President Bola Tinubu. He urged Nigerians to draw a clear line between an FBI record and proof of criminal conduct, accusing critics of deliberately blurring that distinction to mislead the public.

Reno Omokri challenges Peter Obi to reveal his FBI records, defends President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @offcialABAT, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

"Having an FBI record does not amount to having a criminal record," Omokri said, insisting his position was based on fact rather than opinion.

Omokri's challenge to Peter Obi

Beyond defending Tinubu, Omokri turned his attention to Peter Obi, who resigned from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026, and was ratified as the presidential candidate of the New Democratic Congress (NDC) on May 29, 2026, for the 2027 elections.

Omokri alleged that Obi also held records with the FBI, referencing what he described as an indictment tied to allegations of money laundering and tax evasion. He was quick to note, however, that an indictment is not equivalent to a criminal conviction.

On that basis, Omokri challenged Obi to make his own records public before calling on Tinubu to release his FBI documents. He argued it would be inconsistent for Obi to demand transparency from Tinubu while keeping his own records out of public view.

Background to the FBI records debate

Questions around Tinubu's records with American authorities have surfaced repeatedly in Nigerian political discourse, particularly since the 2023 presidential campaign. Critics have pointed to documents from the United States as grounds for concern about the president's past, while supporters have consistently maintained that those documents do not establish any criminal wrongdoing.

Omokri's latest comments add to that ongoing debate ahead of what is shaping up to be a highly contested 2027 presidential race.

See the video of Reno Omokri's interview on X here:

FBI document shows Tinubu's date of birth

Legit.ng earlier reported that a 2003 letter from a US Embassy legal attaché addressed Bola Tinubu's criminal records after an inquiry from Nigeria's then Inspector General of Police.

The FBI's National Crime Information Centre returned no criminal arrest records, wants, or warrants for Tinubu under the date of birth listed in the document.

Activist Reno Omokri shared the document on X, drawing attention to the date of birth recorded for President Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng