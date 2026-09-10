Gombe Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya swore in 19 new Permanent Secretaries in what he described as the largest single appointment of its kind in the state's history

The governor said his administration has appointed 55 Permanent Secretaries and elevated over 100 directors into senior civil service roles in seven and a half years

Governor Inuwa announced plans for a massive recruitment exercise into the state civil service ahead of his tenure's expiration in May 2027

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has sworn in 19 new Permanent Secretaries, an appointment his administration described as the largest of its kind in the history of the state.

The swearing-in took place at the International Conference Centre in Gombe, with the governor noting that the fresh batch brings the total number of Permanent Secretaries appointed since he took office to 55. He added that more than 100 directors have also been elevated into senior administrative positions within the state civil service during the same period.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya swore in 19 Permanent Secretaries and plans to begin civil service recruitment. Photo credit: Inuwa Yahaya

Source: Facebook

Ismaila Uba Misilli, the Director-General for Press Affairs, confirmed the event in an official statement, saying the appointments were aimed at closing manpower gaps and strengthening the institutional capacity of the state government.

Recruitment drive before 2027

A central announcement from the governor was his plan to launch a major recruitment exercise into the state civil service before his tenure ends on May 29, 2027.

He said he had directed the Head of Civil Service to work with the State Civil Service Commission to carry out a comprehensive manpower needs assessment across all ministries, departments and agencies.

According to the governor, the foundation for this exercise was laid by the state's biometric attendance and verification system, which he said had provided reliable data on the actual size of the workforce.

He noted that the system, which faced criticism when it was first introduced, had helped the government tackle ghost workers and absenteeism, saving the state billions of naira in the process.

Governor Inuwa said the establishment of the Bureau for Public Service Reforms was another key step his administration had taken to improve efficiency, accountability and service delivery within the civil service.

Competence and merit in selection

On how the 19 new appointees were chosen, the governor said the selection process was designed around competence, merit and equitable representation.

He urged the new Permanent Secretaries to treat their appointments as a serious responsibility rather than a personal reward.

Speaking on behalf of the newly appointed officials, Musa Mohammed Babaji thanked the governor for the confidence placed in them and pledged that all 19 appointees would serve with diligence, loyalty and professionalism.

NAF begins recruitment

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) announced that its Basic Military Training Course (BMTC) 47/2026 recruitment exercise will kick off on Wednesday, September 3, 2026, with online registration opening the same day for eligible Nigerians.

NAF said the exercise is open to suitably qualified candidates interested in joining as Tradesmen/Women and Non-Tradesmen/Women.

Source: Legit.ng