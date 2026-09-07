A video from London showed Pastor Tobi Adegboyega leading suited church members on a coordinated street walk alongside Peller and Jarvis

The procession followed a church service on September 6, with the Nigerian content creators positioned at the front of the march

Social media users questioned the purpose of the walk-show, with many raising concerns about Pastor Tobi's controversial past

A video making the rounds on X has stirred sharp debate online, showing Pastor Tobi Adegboyega marching through the streets of London with dozens of suited church members and popular Nigerian content creators Peller and Jarvis.

The clip, which circulated on September 6 following a church service, captures a long procession of young men dressed in suits and ties moving purposefully along a busy London road.

Pastor Tobi leads suited church members on a London walk-show with Peller and Jarvis, sparking outrage online. Photo: pastortobiadegboyega/peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller and Jarvis were visible at the front of the march, gesturing and engaging with those around them as they moved.

Pastor Tobi's "walk-show" tradition

The event is consistent with what Pastor Tobi has previously organised as "mafia walks", coordinated public marches intended to promote discipline, brotherhood and outreach among young Black men in the city.

Pastor Tobi is the founder of what was formerly known as SPȦC Nation, a church that later rebranded as Nxtion Family or The Nation Family Church.

Peller and Jarvis, both known for their entertainment content, have been building a visible relationship with the pastor during their UK visit.

The pair attended his services, appeared on stage, and were previously gifted luxury items by the pastor during a livestreamed service before joining this latest procession as guests.

The video has sparked fierce debate online, with many questioning what the march was actually meant to achieve, and others raising the pastor's troubled history.

His former church faced regulatory closure over financial irregularities and allegations of exploitation, and he has also dealt with immigration proceedings after overstaying a visa.

Watch the viral video of Pastor Tobi leading Peller, Jarvis and church members on London walk-show below:

Nigerians react to Pastor Tobi, Peller and Jarvis' London walk-show

Social media users did not hold back their opinions. Here is what people had to say:

@La_dyWEST wrote:

"Can somebody please indulge me. What's the walk for? To show support for peller and Jarvis? If so? What kind of support?"

@HolisticTeachr commented:

"Just have money, some pastors can walk with a fool when money is involved. What value or positive influence does Peller dish out"

@Gengpro1 said:

"Which kain church be this Abeg"

@Reho_saj responded:

"For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine, but according to their own desires, because they have itching ears, they will heap up for themselves teachers; and they will turn their ears away from the truth, and be turned aside to fables. — 2 Timothy 4:3-4"

@perfectwurld asked:

"Peller is influencing for a church? I don't get it"

@nottdbrave stated:

"A HYPOCRITE. Everything Matthew 6 warned against. This isn't Christianity or any of its practices."

@Emmkiel212 wrote:

"church self don turn content creator to make funds for the house of God, abi what should i know"

Pastor Tobi’s London church walk-show with Peller and Jarvis draws strong reactions from social media users. Photo: pastortobiadegboyega/peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller's wife Jarvis shares her painful childhood story

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that content creator Jarvis opened up about growing up in poverty, being raised largely by her grandparents, and watching her mother struggle with bipolar disorder.

She recalled how hunger pushed her and her sister to watch food videos on TikTok before they eventually discovered livestreaming as a source of income.

Jarvis also revealed that she met Peller on a livestream, where he initially showed interest in her sister before their unexpected relationship developed.

Source: Legit.ng