The All Progressives Congress issued a formal statement marking Vice President Kashim Shettima's 60th birthday

APC praised Shettima's record as Borno State governor and his current role leading the National Economic Council

The party's National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, signed the birthday tribute on behalf of the APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Vice President Kashim Shettima as he turned 60, describing the milestone as a reflection of decades of public service and national commitment.

Felix Morka, the party's National Publicity Secretary, issued the statement on behalf of the National Working Committee, party leaders, and members across the country.

Breaking: What APC Told Shettima as He Marks His 60th Birthday is Out

Source: Twitter

Shettima's record before the vice presidency

The APC highlighted Shettima's tenure as governor of Borno State, a period the party described as one of the most difficult in the state's history due to the Boko Haram insurgency.

The party said his focus on infrastructure, education, and human capital development during that time helped set the foundations for recovery across the North East geopolitical zone.

He subsequently served as a senator representing Borno Central before being picked as President Bola Tinubu's running mate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

His role in the Tinubu administration

Since assuming office as Vice President, Shettima has chaired the National Economic Council (NEC) and taken an active role in driving economic policy under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The APC described his contributions as central to what it called the administration's push toward "sustainable development, industrial renaissance, and prosperity."

The party's statement read: "Vice President Shettima continues to exemplify loyalty, strategic economic foresight, and unwavering commitment to the implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration."

The APC said it prays that "Almighty Allah (SWT) grants His Excellency excellent health, increased wisdom, and divine strength as he continues to serve our fatherland."

Tinubu gives Shettima appointment

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu named Kashim Shettima, Vice-President, as the Vice Chairman I of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), as the ruling party formally organises its push to secure a second term for the Nigerian leader.

Legit.ng reports that Shettima, 59, is a former governor ot Borno state.

Source: Legit.ng