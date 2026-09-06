Habeebat Omotayo Salaudeen, a University of Ilorin law graduate, celebrated her LL.B. first-class result on X on September 6, 2026

She shared a photo of her academic dashboard as proof of the result, describing the achievement as one step closer to her dream

The fresh law graduate's post drew warm congratulations from followers on the social media platform who praised her academic feat

Habeebat Omotayo Salaudeen, a fresh law graduate from the University of Ilorin, sent social media users into a congratulatory mood after sharing her LL.B. First Class result on X on September 6, 2026.

In her post, the young woman described the milestone as bringing her one step closer to her dream, acknowledging that the journey was not without its difficulties.

A UNILORIN law graduate bags first class. Photo Credit: @beebah_360

Source: Twitter

"Through the rise and the fall," she wrote on X, capturing in a few words the kind of perseverance that resonates with many students navigating the demands of a Nigerian law programme.

Habeebat Salaudeen's first-class result

To back up her announcement, Salaudeen attached a photo of her academic dashboard, which clearly displayed her First Class standing. The screenshot drew significant attention, with many users stopping to affirm her hard work and cheer her on.

She posted under the handle @beebah_360, and the post quickly gathered reactions from followers who found her achievement both inspiring and well-deserved.

Earning a first-class in law is considered one of the more demanding academic feats in Nigeria's university system, where the combination of rigorous coursework, moot court requirements, and professional examinations tests students across multiple years of study.

See her tweet below:

Nigerians react to UNILORIN graduate's post

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Habeebat Salaudeen's post below:

@UcheIkegod said:

"Congratulations. Stay cheesed up."

@IbnAhmad_1 said:

"Congratulations dear sister."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a UNILORIN graduate who dropped out of secondary school twice had earned a first-class degree in History.

UNILORIN graduate becomes best at Nigerian Law School

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UNILORIN graduate had emerged as the best Nigerian Law School graduate for 2026.

He attended the Lagos Campus of the Nigerian Law School, where he described the environment as fast-paced and unrelenting.

In an interview with Legit.ng, he bared it all, revealing his admission journey into UNILORIN, his record-breaking feat, and his academic journey at the Nigerian Law School.

Source: Legit.ng