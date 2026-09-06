A video of Pastor Tobi Adegboyega calling Cubana Chiefpriest during an ongoing church service surfaced online on Sunday, 6 September 2026

Nigerian streamer Peller and his wife were guests at the service abroad when the pastor pulled out his phone and made the unexpected call

Peller's animated reaction to seeing Cubana Chiefpriest on the screen sparked a wave of mixed responses from fans online

A video making the rounds on social media has left many Nigerians talking after Pastor Tobi Adegboyega pulled out his phone to video-call socialite Cubana Chiefpriest right in the middle of a church service.

The clip, which surfaced on Instagram on Sunday, 6 September 2026, showed popular Nigerian streamer Peller and his wife in attendance at the service abroad as special guests of the clergy.

Reactions trail moment Pastor Tobi Adegboyega video-called Cubana Chiefpriest mid-service as Peller watches. Photo credit@tobiadegboyega/@cubanacheifpriest

Source: Instagram

The couple was already on their feet dancing when the camera caught what happened next.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega calls Cubana Chiefpriest

Mid-service, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega placed a video call to Cubana Chiefpriest and turned the phone screen towards Peller so the two could interact.

Moment Pastor Tobi Adegboyega calls friend during service as Peller visits. Photo credit@tobiadegboyega

Source: Instagram

Peller's response was anything but subdued; he jumped up and burst into enthusiastic greetings, showing little regard for the church setting around him.

Here is the Instagram video of Pastor Tobi calling Cubana Chiefpriest for Peller while the service was going on:

Fans react to the church moment

The footage quickly drew sharp and divided opinions from social media users, with many questioning the boundaries between entertainment and worship.

@ginjartv wrote:

"Ministry of cruise & wonders"

@mirabelthat_chick commented:

"Pastor of particular concern"

@gabeokpo stated:

"My problem is this 'Pastor' title y'all keep adding to this man's name."

@beachwear.ng reacted:

"Una dey really whine God"

@official_sparkle_ noted:

"If you go to certain churches, I have to question the reason you go to church at all."

@kiddiestabletng shared:

"As a winner member I just Dey imagine this. Una Dey cruise for church ooo"

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega called out woman

Legit.ng reported that a woman made serious allegations against Pastor Tobi Adegboyega of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, accusing the cleric of inappropriate conduct involving her daughter.

According to the woman, she reached out to social commentator Solomon Buchi and provided video evidence, which she said showed Pastor Tobi’s alleged actions toward her daughter. The allegations sparked discussions online, with some individuals coming forward to corroborate parts of her account and share their own experiences or knowledge concerning the cleric.

The claims generated reactions on social media, with many calling for the allegations to be properly examined and the facts established.

Source: Legit.ng