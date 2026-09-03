Isaac Balami, who recently left the Obidient Movement, received an appointment letter from the City Boy Movement's leadership

The aviation entrepreneur is described as the first Christian from Northern Nigeria to serve on the movement's executive board

Seyi Tinubu confirmed the development as the movement also named Ahmad Abdulaziz Yari to its board ahead of the 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Aviation entrepreneur and political mobiliser Isaac Balami has been appointed to the executive board of the City Boy Movement and named its National Director on Special Duty.

It is a move that underscores growing political realignment ahead of Nigeria's 2027 general elections.

City Boy Movement names Isaac Balami National Director. Photo credit: @balamiisaac

Source: Twitter

The appointment letter was formally presented to Balami by the movement's Director-General, Hon. Francis Oluwatosin Shoga, and its National Secretary, Hon. Tosin Odufuwa, in the presence of other board members. Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, also confirmed the development.

Balami shared this via his X handle @balamiisaac on Thursday, September 3, 2026.

Balami's role in the movement

The executive board serves as the City Boy Movement's highest decision-making body, responsible for setting strategic direction and overseeing its operations.

Balami's place on the board is considered significant by supporters given his expanding network of young political groups and support platforms across Nigeria.

Associates describe him as the first Christian from Northern Nigeria to hold a position on the board, a distinction they say could help the movement better reflect Nigeria's diverse ethnic, religious and regional makeup.

His appointment follows a period of heightened political activity since his reported departure from the Obidient Movement.

In recent months, Balami has led several support groups in moves towards the All Progressives Congress (APC), as part of preparations for what has been described as a wider national political crossover.

He previously served as Deputy Campaign Manager for the Obi/Datti campaign organisation during the 2023 general elections.

2027 mobilisation and new appointments

Balami's new role is expected to strengthen President Tinubu's 2027 campaign mobilisation efforts, particularly in the North and Middle Belt regions where Balami has built a growing network of associates and support groups.

In a separate appointment, the City Boy Movement also named Ahmad Abdulaziz Yari to its board.

Yari is the son of former Zamfara State Governor Abdul'aziz Yari, who also serves as Director-General of President Tinubu's 2027 Presidential Campaign Council.

The two appointments are seen as part of a broader effort to reinforce the movement's political structure and expand its reach among young Nigerians as preparations for the 2027 elections intensify.

Balami, who has built a profile in Nigeria's aviation sector, has combined his professional work in recent years with youth mobilisation and political advocacy.

Balami: I moved Obidient structure to APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Balami, a former deputy campaign manager for Peter Obi, announced his return to the APC after leaving in 2022.

Balami cited two key reasons for originally leaving the APC, including the Muslim-Muslim ticket and ethnic marginalisation concerns.

The former Labour Party figure made pointed allegations about the party's failure to defend its votes in the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng