Lateefat Bello, a Computer Science graduate, revealed she balanced paid work throughout her university years while keeping up with her studies

Only 9 students out of 166 graduated with First Class Honours in her department, with just 3 of them being women

Lateefat shared a screenshot of her student dashboard confirming her First Class Honours result for the 2025/2026 academic session

Lateefat Oluwatobiloba Bello, a Nigerian Computer Science graduate, has gone viral on X after revealing she earned a First Class Honours degree while working throughout her university years.

Posting on X on Saturday, 5 September 2026, Lateefat shared a screenshot of her student dashboard from the Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences, which confirmed her graduation with First Class Honours in B.Sc. Computer Science for the 2025/2026 academic session.

Lateefat Bello goes viral after sharing First Class Honours result. Photo credit: @Lateefat/X.

Source: Twitter

Only 3 Girls Among 9 First Class Graduates

What made her announcement particularly striking was the context she provided around her achievement.

Out of 166 students in her set, only 9 graduated with First Class Honours. Of those nine, six were male and just three were female, and Lateefat was one of the three women.

"166 students. 9 First Class graduates. 6 boys, 3 girls. And I happened to be one of those girls," she wrote.

Lateefat Worked Throughout University

Beyond the result itself, Lateefat was candid about the conditions under which she earned her degree. She disclosed that she held down work commitments for the entirety of her university programme, managing employment alongside her academic responsibilities at the same time.

"I worked throughout uni while juggling academics, and God really crowned my efforts," she said.

She signed off her post with a formal introduction to herself:

"Meet Lateefat Bello, B.Sc. Computer Science, First Class Honours."

Her story resonated widely online, drawing congratulations and admiration from users who were moved by the combination of her academic result and the personal effort it represented.

See the post below:

Lady graduates with first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.

The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.

Source: Legit.ng