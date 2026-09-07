The family of late Nollywood actress Temitope Osoba announced her burial date through an official obituary posted on her Instagram page

Osoba, who died in early August 2026 at the age of 40, had publicly fought breast cancer and announced her recovery just a year before her death

Her burial was initially scheduled for August 13 but was postponed indefinitely before the new date was confirmed

The family of late Nollywood actress Temitope Osoba, aka Tope Osoba, has announced that she will be buried on Thursday, September 10, 2026, in Iperu Remo, Ogun State.

The announcement came through an official obituary published on Osoba's Instagram page on Monday, outlining the full schedule for her final rites.

According to the obituary, her remains will depart the Ogun State University Teaching Hospital in Sagamu at 9 am. A burial service will follow between 10 am and 11 am at Akesan Club, situated opposite the Iperu Morning Market in Iperu Remo.

Late actress Tope Osoba to be buried on Thursday, September 10, in Ogun state. Credit: temitopeosoba

Source: Instagram

The statement read:

"Body leaves OSUTH Sagamu by 9am. Burial service Thursday 10th of September, 10:00am–11:00am, Akesan Club opposite Iperu Morning Market, Iperu Remo."

Interment is set to take place immediately after the service at the Iperu Remo Cemetery grounds. The family has requested that guests attend dressed in white.

Tope Osoba's Battle With Breast Cancer

Also known as Tope Osoba, the actress passed away in early August 2026 at the age of 40. Before her death, she had openly shared her breast cancer diagnosis with the public roughly two years earlier and had actively sought support for her treatment and surgery.

In August 2025, she publicly declared her recovery, describing the preceding months as a season of healing, rebranding and personal growth, and expressing her excitement about returning to acting.

The circumstances surrounding her death have since remained a point of contention, with her fiancé and members of her family offering conflicting accounts. Actor Yomi Fabiyi had called for a formal investigation and an autopsy to help determine exactly what led to her passing.

In the wake of those disputes, the family issued a statement cautioning the public and media against spreading unverified claims about her death, asking that all information be sourced exclusively through the family's official channels.

After weeks of uncertainty, Tope Osoba's family shares her burial arrangement. Credit: topeosoba

Source: Instagram

The actress was initially set to be buried on August 13, in Iperu Remo, but the family postponed those arrangements indefinitely before settling on the new September date.

A new post shared on Tope Osoba's page, announcing her burial details, is below:

Basira Badia drags Tope Osoba's husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Basira Badia had publicly confronted the cleric husband of her late friend, Tope Osoba, following an interview in which he spoke about the deceased actress and aspects of her final days.

Badia challenged the cleric’s claim that Tope gave him only N1.2 million, indicating that she was prepared to trace the late actress’s bank statements to establish what actually transpired.

She also raised serious questions about Tope’s miscarriage in May, alleging a possible connection between the pregnancy loss and the cancer medication she was taking, as well as a doctor’s reported warning about the potential risks.

Source: Legit.ng