Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi approved the appointment of Dr Lawan Ahmed Muhammad Sani as the new Emir of Gumel on Sunday

The new emir succeeds his father, who died in Cairo on September 3, 2026, after a 46-year reign over the Gumel Emirate

Dr Lawan previously held the title of Chiroman Gumel and worked as Director of Cyber Security at NITDA before his appointment

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Gumel, Jigawa State - Jigawa State Governor Malam Umar Namadi has approved Dr Lawan Ahmed Muhammad Sani as the 17th Emir of Gumel, filling the throne left vacant by the death of his father, the late Emir Alhaji (Dr.) Ahmed Muhammad Sani II.

Legit.ng reports that the late Emir of Gumel, Alhaji Dr Ahmed Muhammad Sani II, CON, died on Thursday, September 3, 2026, in Egypt.

The Secretary to the Jigawa State Government, Malam Bala Ibrahim, said the governor acted on recommendations from both the Gumel Emirate Council kingmakers and the Jigawa State Council of Chiefs.

AS reported by The Nation, Ibrahim made the announcement on Sunday, September 6, 2026.

"Upon the recommendation of both the Gumel Emirate Council Kingmakers and the Jigawa State Council of Chiefs, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Jigawa State, Malam (Dr.) Umar A. Namadi, FCA, has approved the appointment of Dr Lawan Ahmed Muhammad Sani as the 17th Emir of Gumel," Ibrahim said.

The late Gumel Emir's reign

The former emir, Alhaji (Dr.) Ahmed Muhammad Sani II, passed away in Cairo, Egypt, on Thursday, September 3, 2026, after leading the Gumel Emirate for 46 years.

As reported by Vanguard, his death set off the selection process that culminated in his son's appointment

Before ascending to the throne, Dr Lawan Ahmed Muhammad Sani bore the traditional title of Chiroman Gumel.

He also served as Director of Cyber Security at the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), bringing a background in technology and public service to his new role.

Governor commends selection process

Governor Namadi praised the kingmakers of the Gumel Emirate Council, who were chaired by the Wazirin Gumel, Alhaji Adamu Muhammad Nasoro, for their conduct during the selection process.

He also acknowledged the contributions of the Emirs of Hadejia, Kazaure, Ringim and Dutse, who make up the Jigawa State Council of Chiefs, for their counsel throughout the exercise.

The governor extended congratulations to the new emir and prayed for wisdom, good health and a long, successful reign in service to the Gumel Emirate, Jigawa State and Nigeria as a whole.

Emir dies 5 years after succeeding uncle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Emir of Zurmi, Bello Suleiman, died on Monday afternoon at the Federal Medical Centre in Gusau, Zamfara State.

Suleiman had reigned for five years after replacing his uncle, who was deposed over alleged ties to banditry in 2021.

In May 2024, bandits attacked Zurmi, ransacked the emir's palace, and abducted several residents, including the emir's chief of staff.

Source: Legit.ng