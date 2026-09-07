Germany Announces Validity Period of German Language Certificate for Visa Applications
- Germany announced the validity period for the language certificate required as proof of German language proficiency in some visa procedures
- The German government specified that only certificates based on standardised language tests meeting ALTE standards can be accepted
- Germany clarified a key rule about repeated modules that affects when the certificate's one-year clock begins
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Germany has set clear rules on how long a language certificate remains valid when submitted as part of a visa application.
For certain visa procedures, applicants must demonstrate German language proficiency through a recognised certificate.
Germany's language certificate requirement explained
Germany has specified that not just any language test result will be accepted. Only certificates derived from standardised language tests that meet the standards of the Association of Language Testers in Europe (ALTE) qualify for submission.
According to Germany's official guidance:
"If a recognised language certificate is required as proof of German language skills as part of the visa procedure, only language certificates based on a standardised language test in accordance with the standards of the Association of Language Testers in Europe (ALTE) can be accepted."
How long the German language certificate is valid
Germany has confirmed that the accepted certificate must have been issued within the past year. Any certificate older than 12 months at the time of the visa application will not be accepted.
"As a rule, only certificates with an examination date no more than one year ago can be accepted. If individual modules have been repeated, the date of the oldest module passed applies."
This last point carries significant practical weight for applicants who did not pass all modules in a single sitting. If a candidate retook one or more sections of the exam, the one-year window is calculated from the date of the earliest module passed, not the most recent. Applicants who spread their exam attempts across several months should therefore factor this into their planning to ensure the full certificate remains within the valid period when they submit their visa documents.
Germany citizenship test for foreigners
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany had officially outlined the number of questions foreigners must answer and the time allowed to complete its citizenship test.
The German citizenship test consists of 33 multiple-choice questions, which applicants must answer within 60 minutes. Foreigners need to get at least 17 questions correct to pass and receive a certificate confirming their test result.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng