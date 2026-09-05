Jamilu Ali Kalshingi resigned as PDP Youth Leader in Gombe State in a letter dated August 31, 2026

Kalshingi said his decision was made after careful consideration and took effect immediately

The resignation followed a recent defection by former PDP National Treasurer Ahmed Yayari to the APC camp

Jamilu Ali Kalshingi, the Youth Leader of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State, has stepped down from his position and cut ties with the party entirely.

His resignation letter, dated August 31, 2026, was addressed to the Chairman of the PDP, Bolari West Ward, Gombe LGA. A copy of the letter was made available to journalists on Saturday, September 5.

PDP youth leader in Gombe resigns from the party Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

According to Tribune, Kalshingi said the decision came "after careful consideration" and took effect immediately, without specifying his next political move.

Kalshingi praises his tenure before leaving PDP

In the letter, the former youth leader spoke warmly of his time in the party. "Serving as the State Youth Leader was an honour, and I appreciate the opportunity to work with dedicated party members towards our shared goals for the youth in Gombe State. I am proud of our milestones," he wrote.

He assured supporters he would continue to work towards the development of Gombe State, even as he charts a new course outside the PDP. However, he gave no indication of which party or political platform he intends to join.

PDP Gombe losing key figures

Kalshingi's exit adds to a difficult period for the PDP in Gombe State. His resignation came shortly after former PDP National Treasurer Ahmed Yayari left the party and aligned himself with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dr Jamilu Isiyaku Gwamna.

The back-to-back departures signal growing pressure on the opposition party in the state ahead of the political activities expected in the lead-up to the 2027 general elections.

NNPP guber candidate steps down PDP counterpart

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NNPP in Ebonyi State announced it was backing PDP candidate Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii for the 2027 governorship race.

NNPP State Chairman Chief Ifeanyi Ojeogu led party leaders to the PDP secretariat in Abakaliki to formally declare their support.

Political observers say the move signals that opposition parties in Ebonyi are closing ranks against the ruling APC.

Source: Legit.ng