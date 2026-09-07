The US government released the official DV-2026 selectee figures, showing 16 African countries whose citizens qualified for the Green Card Lottery

Nigeria was excluded from the DV-2026 programme due to the country's historically high immigration levels to the United States

Over 20 million entries were submitted during the DV-2026 registration window, with roughly 129,516 prospective applicants registered by the Kentucky Consular Centre

The United States government has published the official breakdown of countries whose citizens were selected under the 2026 Diversity Visa programme, commonly known as the Green Card Lottery, with 16 African countries making the list and Nigeria absent once again.

The US Department of State said 20,822,624 qualified entries were submitted during the 37-day registration period, which ran from October 2 to November 7, 2024.

Nigerians have been excluded from the US Diversity Visa Lottery, while 16 African countries featured among the DV-2026 selectees. Photo: AFP

Source: UGC

The Kentucky Consular Centre registered about 129,516 prospective applicants, covering principal selectees along with their eligible spouses and children.

16 African Countries on the DV-2026 List

The Diversity Visa programme makes up to 55,000 slots available each year, though the figure for DV-2026 is about 51,850 after statutory deductions.

The following African countries and their respective selectee figures were included in the published data:

The figures cover principal applicants and any accompanying family members.

The countries and number of prospective applicants listed are:

Algeria — 5,457

Benin — 1,064

Burkina Faso — 252

Cabo Verde — 35

Côte d'Ivoire — 926

The Gambia — 198

Ghana — 1,642

Guinea — 1,051

Guinea-Bissau — 10

Liberia — 1,593

Mali — 268

Mauritania — 261

Niger — 109

Senegal — 478

Sierra Leone — 639

Togo — 2,473

Why Nigeria Is Excluded From the Lottery

The Diversity Visa programme is designed for nationals of countries with historically low immigration rates to the United States. Nations that consistently send large numbers of migrants to the US can be barred from participating.

Nigeria's sustained and substantial migration to the US over recent decades has kept the country off the eligibility list.

Critically, this exclusion does not amount to a travel ban. Nigerians can still pursue a wide range of US visa categories, including tourist, student, business, employment-based, and family-sponsored visas, provided they meet the relevant requirements.

Nigeria misses US Diversity Visa opportunity again as African nations record thousands of prospective applicants. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

What Comes Next for Selected Applicants

Selection under the Diversity Visa programme is not a guarantee of an immigrant visa.

Principal applicants must still meet eligibility criteria, including holding at least a high school qualification or its equivalent, or having relevant qualifying work experience.

Those already in the United States legally may apply for adjustment of status through the US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

At the same time, applicants outside the country will process their cases at a US embassy or consulate.

All DV-2026 visas must be issued, or eligible applicants must have their status adjusted, by September 30, 2026.

The US government has confirmed there will be no extension beyond that date, and the same deadline applies to qualifying spouses and children seeking to join the principal applicant.

Anyone interested in future Diversity Visa cycles is advised to monitor the US Department of State's official Diversity Visa website for updates on registration periods and eligibility rules.

US announces visa rule changes from September 2026

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced a significant overhaul of its visa rules for international students, exchange visitors, and foreign journalists, replacing an arrangement that had allowed many to remain in the country indefinitely under their programme status.

The rule, unveiled on Thursday, July 16, scraps the long-standing "duration of status" system and imposes fixed admission periods on holders of F, J, and I visas.

It will come into force 60 days after its publication in the Federal Register, pending congressional review.

Source: Legit.ng