DV-2026: Why Nigerians Cannot Apply for US Green Card Lottery
- The US government released the official DV-2026 selectee figures, showing 16 African countries whose citizens qualified for the Green Card Lottery
- Nigeria was excluded from the DV-2026 programme due to the country's historically high immigration levels to the United States
- Over 20 million entries were submitted during the DV-2026 registration window, with roughly 129,516 prospective applicants registered by the Kentucky Consular Centre
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The United States government has published the official breakdown of countries whose citizens were selected under the 2026 Diversity Visa programme, commonly known as the Green Card Lottery, with 16 African countries making the list and Nigeria absent once again.
The US Department of State said 20,822,624 qualified entries were submitted during the 37-day registration period, which ran from October 2 to November 7, 2024.
The Kentucky Consular Centre registered about 129,516 prospective applicants, covering principal selectees along with their eligible spouses and children.
16 African Countries on the DV-2026 List
The Diversity Visa programme makes up to 55,000 slots available each year, though the figure for DV-2026 is about 51,850 after statutory deductions.
The following African countries and their respective selectee figures were included in the published data:
The figures cover principal applicants and any accompanying family members.
The countries and number of prospective applicants listed are:
- Algeria — 5,457
- Benin — 1,064
- Burkina Faso — 252
- Cabo Verde — 35
- Côte d'Ivoire — 926
- The Gambia — 198
- Ghana — 1,642
- Guinea — 1,051
- Guinea-Bissau — 10
- Liberia — 1,593
- Mali — 268
- Mauritania — 261
- Niger — 109
- Senegal — 478
- Sierra Leone — 639
- Togo — 2,473
Why Nigeria Is Excluded From the Lottery
The Diversity Visa programme is designed for nationals of countries with historically low immigration rates to the United States. Nations that consistently send large numbers of migrants to the US can be barred from participating.
Nigeria's sustained and substantial migration to the US over recent decades has kept the country off the eligibility list.
Critically, this exclusion does not amount to a travel ban. Nigerians can still pursue a wide range of US visa categories, including tourist, student, business, employment-based, and family-sponsored visas, provided they meet the relevant requirements.
What Comes Next for Selected Applicants
Selection under the Diversity Visa programme is not a guarantee of an immigrant visa.
Principal applicants must still meet eligibility criteria, including holding at least a high school qualification or its equivalent, or having relevant qualifying work experience.
Those already in the United States legally may apply for adjustment of status through the US Citizenship and Immigration Services.
At the same time, applicants outside the country will process their cases at a US embassy or consulate.
All DV-2026 visas must be issued, or eligible applicants must have their status adjusted, by September 30, 2026.
The US government has confirmed there will be no extension beyond that date, and the same deadline applies to qualifying spouses and children seeking to join the principal applicant.
Anyone interested in future Diversity Visa cycles is advised to monitor the US Department of State's official Diversity Visa website for updates on registration periods and eligibility rules.
US announces visa rule changes from September 2026
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced a significant overhaul of its visa rules for international students, exchange visitors, and foreign journalists, replacing an arrangement that had allowed many to remain in the country indefinitely under their programme status.
The rule, unveiled on Thursday, July 16, scraps the long-standing "duration of status" system and imposes fixed admission periods on holders of F, J, and I visas.
It will come into force 60 days after its publication in the Federal Register, pending congressional review.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.