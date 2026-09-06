DCP Asbagu Aliyu Muhammad, who headed Operations at the Zamfara State Police Command, died at a specialist hospital in Gusau

The Zamfara police spokesperson confirmed the senior officer was receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment before his death

Commissioner of Police Ahmad Muhammad Bello led condolences to the family as burial arrangements were confirmed for Sunday

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Gusau, Zamfara State - The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations at the Zamfara State Police Command, Asbagu Aliyu Muhammad, died in the early hours of Sunday, September 6, 2026.

The command's spokesperson, DSP Yazid Abubakar, said Muhammad passed away at about 1:30 a.m at the Ahmed Sani Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital in Gusau.

Abubakar said DCP Muhammad had been admitted and was receiving treatment for an ailment that was not publicly disclosed.

As reported by Daily Trust, Abubakar confirmed the death in an official statement issued on Sunday, September 6, 2026.

The statement described the late officer as a dedicated and professional member of the Nigeria Police Force whose commitment to duty defined his career.

His passing was characterised as a significant loss not only to the Zamfara Command but to his colleagues and the wider force.

This is coming a few days after Inspector Adamu Isah of the Sokoto State Police Command collapsed and died shortly after a weekly Walkathon exercise on Wednesday, September 3, 2026. Isah, attached to the Department of Operations, was rushed to hospital immediately after he collapsed at the command headquarters

Police commissioner leads condolences

The Commissioner of Police for Zamfara State, CP Ahmad Muhammad Bello, offered his personal condolences to the family, relatives and fellow officers of the late DCP.

He prayed for Allah to forgive the officer's shortcomings, accept his good deeds, and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus. He also prayed that the family and colleagues find the strength to bear the loss.

The command as a whole extended condolences to the family and called for prayers for the repose of DCP Muhammad's soul.

His burial was scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday at Sheikh Ibn Umar Kanoma, to be conducted according to Islamic rites.

NPF loses senior police officer

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) announced the death of Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Kanayo V. Uzuegbu, on Friday, May 30, 2026.

AIG Uzuegbu served the Nigeria Police Force for over three decades with distinction, professionalism, and dedication to public safety.

The Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, said AIG Uzuegbu joined the Force in 1992 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police and trained at the Police Academy, Kaduna. Placid made this known in a statement issued via the Police X handle @PoliceNG on Friday, June 5, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng