The spokesperson for the Ondo State House of Assembly said the impeachment process against Speaker Olamide Oladiji had not been dropped

Despite ongoing reconciliation efforts by the governor and APC leadership, the lawmakers remained firm on their plans

Speaker Oladiji denied any active impeachment process, claiming the crisis that triggered the move had already been resolved

The impeachment move against the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, remains active, the Assembly's spokesperson, Mr Olatunji Ifabiyi, confirmed on Thursday, August 27.

Ifabiyi made the clarification during a telephone interview with journalist, pushing back against reports that the lawmakers had quietly shelved the process. He said the plan to remove Oladiji had not been dropped, even as reconciliation talks continued behind the scenes, with both the state governor and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) involved in efforts to douse the tension.

Ondo Assembly says move to impeach the speaker still on course Photo Credit: Original

Source: Original

Oladiji disputes impeachment claims

Vanguard reported that the Speaker, however, offered a different picture. Oladiji said there was no ongoing impeachment process against him, insisting that the disagreements at the root of the crisis had already been settled through the intervention of the governor and the APC hierarchy.

Oladiji also addressed the alleged thug attack on the Assembly complex on Thursday. He said three youth leaders were spotted on the premises and their presence drew questions from some lawmakers. He clarified that the young men had come to pick up recruitment forms, and the misunderstanding over their visit had since been resolved.

Rival accounts leave crisis unresolved

The conflicting accounts from both sides suggest the standoff within the Ondo State House of Assembly is far from over. While the Speaker maintains calm has been restored, the Assembly's own spokesperson insists the impeachment proceedings are moving forward, putting the two positions in direct contradiction.

Source: Legit.ng