Pastor Benjamin Eteng named two economic conditions he said could shape the outcome of the 2027 presidential election

Eteng made the prediction in a Facebook post on Friday, September 4, 2026, framing it as a prophecy on Nigeria's political direction

The cleric warned that if economic hardship continues, Nigerians could vote for a change of government in 2027

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ugep, Cross River state - A Nigerian cleric has tied President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's political survival to the direction of the economy, saying whether the naira holds steady and fuel becomes cheaper will largely decide who wins the 2027 election.

Legit.ng reports that Cross River-born Pastor Benjamin Eteng made the forecast in a Facebook post on Friday, September 4, 2026, describing it as a prophecy about Nigeria's political future ahead of the next general election in early 2027.

Pastor Benjamin Eteng says naira stability and lower fuel prices could boost President Bola Tinubu’s chances of winning the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Eteng predicts Tinubu’s 2027 victory

Eteng argued that the incumbent's re-election prospects could rise sharply if everyday economic pressures ease before voters go to the polls. He pointed specifically to exchange rate stability and lower fuel prices as the two developments most likely to work in Tinubu's favour.

Eteng wrote:

"By early 2027, if the naira is stable and fuel prices are down, the incumbent wins."

He was equally direct about what a failure to deliver on those fronts could mean.

"If hardship continues, Nigerians will vote for change," he added, suggesting that persistent economic strain could shift voter sentiment decisively away from the current administration.

Tinubu’s 'reforms' could decide 2027 election

Since taking office, Tinubu's government has pursued a series of economic reforms, most notably the removal of the petrol subsidy and a restructuring of the foreign exchange market. The administration has consistently defended these measures as necessary adjustments to build a stronger economy over time, but they have also pushed up the cost of living for millions of Nigerians.

Fuel prices and the naira exchange rate have remained deeply sensitive issues for ordinary households. Inflation, transport costs, and the price of food have all been affected by the reform-driven shifts in the economy since mid-2023.

Pastor Eteng's forecast places those same concerns at the heart of the 2027 contest. His reading of the political landscape suggests that voters will judge Tinubu not on the reforms themselves but on whether their own financial conditions have improved by election day.

With the 2027 general elections drawing closer, the exchange rate, cost of fuel, inflation, and household purchasing power are expected to remain central to the political conversation in Africa's largest democracy.

Read Pastor Eteng’s Facebook post on the 2027 election below:

Read more on the 2027 elections

Issa's prophecy favours Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Samuel Issa said President Tinubu will win re-election in 2027, claiming he received a divine vision of the outcome of Nigeria's next presidential contest.

Issa shared the claim in a Facebook post titled '2027 Presidential Election Prophecy', saying he saw Tinubu emerge victorious at the polls and return to Aso Villa for a second term.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng