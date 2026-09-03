Atiku Abubakar backed IPMAN's call for government intervention with domestic refiners to lower petrol prices for Nigerians

The former Vice President cited a fuel affordability index ranking Nigeria 91st, saying an average Nigerian works 44 minutes to buy one litre of petrol

Atiku invited IPMAN to join his 2027 policy coalition and claimed Tinubu's government is plotting to quietly restore fuel subsidies ahead of elections

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has backed the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) after the group called on the government to work with domestic refiners to bring down petrol prices.

The Former Vice President said the association had reached the same conclusion that underpins his own energy affordability plan.

Atiku urges IPMAN to join his 2027 coalition: "We must put knowledge at the service of Nigerians". Photo credit: @OfficialABAT/@atiku

Source: Twitter

He described IPMAN's position as significant precisely because it came from people who operate within the petroleum supply chain daily and witness firsthand how high fuel prices affect businesses and households.

This was contained in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng by Atiku's Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, on Thursday, September 3, 2026,

"IPMAN has come late to this conversation, but it has come to the right conclusion," Atiku said.

"The association is now saying that government cannot simply stand aside while petrol prices punish Nigerians and that deliberate subsidy around domestic refining can help bring prices down. That is precisely the policy principle President Tinubu and his gang of jesters have spent weeks trying to ridicule."

Atiku's case against Tinubu's fuel policy

Atiku argued that Nigeria's position as a crude oil producer makes it economically indefensible to import expensive refined products for its own citizens.

He referenced the DailyFuels Fuel Affordability Index, which placed Nigeria at 91st on its affordability ranking and estimated that the average Nigerian needs about 44 minutes of labour to afford one litre of petrol. Under that same methodology, filling a 40-litre tank requires roughly 29.5 hours of work.

"That is the Tinubu economy in one statistic," he said. "A teacher does not experience fuel policy through a government spreadsheet. A tomato seller experiences it when the truck bringing her produce charges more, her own transport fare rises and her customers arrive at the market with less money in their pockets."

He said his proposed approach was built on a single principle: "subsidy follows the barrel," meaning government support should be tied to strengthening domestic refining rather than financing imports, with the benefit passed through to consumers at the pump.

Atiku invites IPMAN into 2027 coalition.

Atiku invited IPMAN to move beyond public commentary and take an active advisory role in implementing the policy after the 2027 general elections.

"The people who buy, distribute and sell petroleum products every day know where distortions occur, where leakages hide and where good policy can be sabotaged between the refinery gate and the filling station. That knowledge must be put at the service of Nigerians," he said.

He also claimed his team had received intelligence suggesting the Tinubu administration was considering quietly restoring fuel subsidies ahead of the 2027 vote.

He described the move as electoral desperation rather than genuine concern for Nigerians.

"You cannot weaponise hardship for years and then deploy relief as campaign material."

Atiku added that Tinubu faced two choices: apologise to Nigerians for ridiculing the targeted intervention policy, or face rejection at the polls.

Atiku resigned from ton May 2, 2026, and was ratified as the presidential candidate of the NDC on May 29, 2026, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku challenges Tinubu, backs IPMAN's fush for affordable petrol solutions. Photo credit:@atiku/@OfficiaLABAT

Source: Getty Images

Atiku promises to restore fuel subsidy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Atiku said he would bring back the petrol subsidy if he wins the 2027 election

Atiku questioned where the funds saved from subsidy removal went, accusing those in government of stealing the money.

Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele said subsidy removal generated N15.8 trillion for the federation between June 2023 and December 2025.

Source: Legit.ng