President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the appointment of Prince Adetokunbo Ade-John to a new transportation role, effective August 27, 2026

Ade-John, a grassroots politician, previously served as Special Assistant to the Minister of Tourism

The new appointee is expected to strengthen coordination and policy implementation across key transportation institutions

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Prince Adetokunbo Ademola Ade-John as Senior Special Assistant on Transportation and Mobility, with the role taking effect from August 27, 2026.

The appointment was announced with a mandate centred on improving coordination and driving policy implementation across major transportation institutions in Nigeria.

Tinubu names Prince Ade-John as transport head amid mixed reactions. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

As reported by NTA News, Ademola Ade-John comes into the role with political and administrative experience, having previously served as Special Assistant to the Minister of Tourism.

According to TVC News, Ademola Ade-John is described as a grassroots politician.

President Tinubu expects him to apply that background to pushing forward the administration's transportation and mobility agenda.

Legit.ng reports that the SSA on Transportation and Mobility to Tinubu will act as a bridge between the executive office and key transport agencies (e.g., Ministries of Transport, Railway Corporations, Road Traffic Management agencies) to align their operational targets

Mixed reactions to Tinubu's new appointment

The announcement drew swift responses on social media, with several Nigerians questioning the rationale behind the new role.

@_astalavi_ wrote:

"So after appointing a minister of transportation, he has appointed a special adviser on transportation again 😂"

@OTUONYEABUEZE commented simply:

"M.C. Olomo boys."

@Bhinumhar001 added:

"We won't vote for Tinubu"

Tinubu announces 26 new appointments

Recall that President Tinubu named 26 individuals to leadership roles across 10 federal agencies and commissions, with all appointments taking immediate effect.

Former Ekiti State governor Ayo Fayose was picked as chairman of the Rural Electrification Agency, one of the most prominent names on the list.

Major General Junaid Bindawa was appointed to chair the National Salary and Wages Commission among several other high-profile picks.

President Tinubu makes 3 fresh appointments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu approved the appointment of Moshood Akinwande as President of the Surveyors Council of Nigeria.

Two Oyo State representatives, Olusoji Adeoye and Olaribigbe Shiyanbola, were also named as council members.

The new council is scheduled to be inaugurated on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at the SGF's Hall in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng