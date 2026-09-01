Activist lawyer Deji Adeyanju publicly criticised Peter Obi over what he described as a return to religious mobilisation tactics ahead of the 2027 elections

Adeyanju also condemned a governor's gathering of religious clerics to endorse President Bola Tinubu, calling the trend dangerous for national unity

The lawyer cited the Electoral Act 2026, which bans the use of worship centres for political campaigns and prohibits appeals on religious or tribal grounds

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

FCT, Abuja -Human rights lawyer and political activist Deji Adeyanju has condemned what he called Peter Obi's renewed attempt to court the church for political support.

Adeyanju warned that mixing religion with electoral politics risks tearing Nigeria apart.

Deji Adeyanju warns Peter Obi against using religious mobilisation for political support ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @adeyanjudeji/@PeterObi

Source: Twitter

He said Obi appeared to be returning to the same style of religious mobilisation that inflamed divisions among Nigerians during the 2023 general election campaign.

He added that any politician who uses faith communities as a political base is setting a dangerous precedent.

Adeyanju, who is known for outspoken political commentary, stated this in a post shared via his X handle @adeyanjudeji on Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Electoral Act 2026 bars campaigns in churches and mosques

The lawyer pointed out that the law is unambiguous on the matter.

The Electoral Act 2026 explicitly prohibits political campaigns from taking place in places of worship and bars politicians from campaigning along religious, tribal, or sectional lines.

Adeyanju argued that both politicians and religious leaders are violating this provision by treating church pulpits as campaign stages.

He also aimed a broadside at a governor who recently convened a gathering of religious clerics to publicly endorse President Bola Tinubu, describing the move as equally condemnable.

"The gathering of religious clerics by a governor last week to endorse Tinubu is also condemnable, just as it is troubling to see Peter Obi appearing to return to the same politics of religious mobilisation that divided Nigerians in 2023," he said.

Adeyanju called on pastors and religious leaders to stop giving politicians platforms inside their congregations.

He argued that doing so undermines the sanctity of worship and their own credibility.

"Pastors must desist from platforming politicians if they are to retain their respect and keep the house of God sacred," he said.

Adeyanju insists elections should be driven by ideas, not religion

In his statement, Adeyanju argued that electoral contests should be driven by policy proposals and competing visions for governance, not by religious identity or ethnic loyalty.

He warned that the country cannot afford to repeat, let alone worsen, what happened during the 2023 campaigns.

"Elections should be about ideas, policies and competing visions for Nigeria. Religion and politics should never be allowed to become instruments of division," he said.

He also pushed back on remarks attributed to President Tinubu suggesting that all is fair in politics, saying that framing is wrong and ought to be rejected.

Read Adeyanju's X post on religion campaigns below:

7 things Peter Obi must do to win northern votes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a public affairs analyst outlined 7 key areas Peter Obi must address to gain the trust of northern voters ahead of the 2027 elections.

The analyst warned that Obi's 2023 gains in North-Central and urban areas were not enough, with major gaps remaining in North-West and North-East rural regions.

From security and the Almajiri system to running mate selection and campaign language, the recommendations target specific northern concerns.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng