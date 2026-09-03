Atiku Abubakar's media team issued a disclaimer on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, rejecting a viral claim attributed to the former vice president

A fake Daily Tribune front page dated September 1, 2026, circulated online, claiming Atiku promised Nigerians would stop paying rent if he became president

The disclaimer urged the public to rely only on statements from Atiku's official communication channels

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar's media team has rejected a claim circulating online that the former Nigerian vice president promised to make housing rent-free for all Nigerians if elected president in 2027.

The disclaimer was posted on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, by Abdul Rasheeth, Special Assistant on Media to Atiku Abubakar.

"It’s entirely false": Atiku’s team denies rent-free promise. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

The post was a direct response to a tweet by @HighChiefOkoro, which carried an image of what appeared to be a Daily Tribune newspaper front page dated Tuesday, September 1, 2026, with the headline: "Atiku: No Nigerian will pay house rent." A separate caption on the tweet read: "BREAKING: Atiku Pledges 10-Year Jail Term for Landlords Who Collect Rent if Elected President."

Rasheeth's statement via his X handle @Rasheethe on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, described the story as entirely fabricated.

"Our attention has been drawn to a fabricated statement circulating online, falsely attributed to His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, claiming that 'No Nigerian will pay rent when I become President,'" he wrote. "This claim is entirely false and does not reflect the views or policy position of His Excellency."

The public was advised to disregard the misinformation and to rely solely on Atiku's official communication channels for any genuine statements or policy positions.

Legit.ng reports that Atiku said he would bring back the petrol subsidy if he wins the 2027 election.

Reactions to fake Atiku rent claim

The disclaimer drew a wave of responses from Nigerians on X, with opinions divided between those defending Atiku and others who found the original claim amusing.

@oreagba_a backed the former vice president, saying:

"It's an agenda from both BAT and OBIDIOTS camp! It's a plan to destabilize his excellency message and rubbish his promises using the fact that he said this is his last shot as a basis. Please counter them by letting them know there is no amount of their threats that will stop Atiku."

@ishakaa pointed to the ruling party as the source of the fake content: it

"Any educated person should know that it is a fake Tribune, but there is nothing beyond @OfficialAPCNg bandits."

@khunthakhunthe called on the campaign team to take legal action:

"The media team needs to make a scapegoat by suing the originator of this propaganda to teach others a lesson. Gentleman politics doesn't work in Nigeria."

Not everyone was sympathetic. @YunabsDamilola1 took a swipe at Atiku directly:

"You go explain tyre. Shey na u build house for the landlords whereas, he collect huge amount of money as tuition from citizens."

@rkizorobi appeared to welcome the idea behind the fake claim, writing:

"I think the majority of Nigerians will support him if he can also promise us a rent-free Nigeria..."

@lanre_abimbola added a humorous note:

"Haa!! Pls don't do that o, I have shown it to my landlord. How about free wives? I need 1 yarinya."

Atiku makes 2 fresh promises

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku made two key infrastructure pledges to supporters in a video shared online.

Atiku linked the 2019 land border closure to widespread job losses among traders in Nigeria's North and North-East.

The former vice president said he had already held talks with European shippers about developing ports in the South and South-East.

Source: Legit.ng