The UK government has published guidance listing seven visa routes subject to a maximum five-year stay rule within any six-year period

Workers on the listed routes must have been employed by their sponsor outside the UK for at least three months before applying

The rule affects several Global Business Mobility visa categories as well as the Intra-company Transfer and Graduate Trainee visas

The UK government has clarified which visa routes fall under its five-year maximum stay rule, naming seven categories that restrict how long certain foreign workers can remain in the country.

People holding any of the listed visas can only spend a maximum of five years in the UK within any rolling six-year period. The rule applies regardless of whether the time was accumulated across multiple visa applications or a single continuous stay.

The UK announces 7 visa routes for foreign workers. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

UK visa visa routes affected

According to the federal government, foreigners can only stay in the UK for a maximum of five years in any 6-year period if they've spent time on any of these visas:

The Intra-company Graduate Trainee visa, The Intra-company Transfer visa, The Graduate Trainee visa (Global Business Mobility), The Secondment Worker visa (Global Business Mobility), The Senior or Specialist Worker visa (Global Business Mobility), The Service Supplier visa (Global Business Mobility), The UK Expansion Worker visa (Global Business Mobility).

These routes are typically used by multinational companies transferring employees to the UK on short to medium-term assignments. The inclusion of multiple Global Business Mobility categories signals that the restriction is broadly applied across the suite of routes designed for international business workers.

UK visa: Pre-application requirement for applicants

Beyond the stay limit, the federal government's guidance also sets out a work history requirement. Applicants must have been employed by their sponsoring employer outside the UK for a minimum of three months immediately before the date of their application.

This condition must be met continuously, meaning any gap in overseas employment within that three-month window could affect eligibility.

The five-year rule is particularly relevant for workers who use these routes repeatedly or who are transferred to the UK by large organisations on a rolling basis, as the cumulative time across all qualifying visa types counts towards the cap.

Legit.ng also published that the UK government has published the eligibility criteria for its Scale-up Worker visa, targeting skilled professionals seeking to work at fast-growing British companies.

UK visas to apply without job offers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously mentioned facts about the UK government's newly published list of seven visa categories that allow foreign nationals, including Nigerians, to relocate without a job offer.

This change opens up opportunities for many, providing pathways that could significantly enhance the chances of building a new life in the UK without the hurdles of employer sponsorship.

Source: Legit.ng