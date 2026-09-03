The Canadian government has outlined the conditions travellers must meet to apply for a work permit at a port of entry

Applicants must be from visa-exempt countries or territories and have an employer with the right authorisation before arriving

Those seeking Canada's open work permits face a separate eligibility check under the country's border application process

The Canadian government has published four conditions that travellers must meet to apply for a work permit directly at a port of entry (POE), offering an alternative route for eligible individuals who did not secure a permit before travelling to Canada.

The guidance, published on the official Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada website, applies to applicants and any family members accompanying them at the time of entry.

Canada lists four conditions for foreigners applying for work permits at the border. Photo Credit: Dave Chan

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Canada's work permit: General Requirements before applying

Before looking at the border-specific conditions, all applicants must first satisfy two general requirements. They must prove they have enough money to support themselves and any family members throughout their stay and to cover the cost of returning home.

The amount required varies based on family size, the community where the applicant intends to settle, and the specific work permit programme being sought. Canada's low-income cut-offs, based on 2023 data, are provided as a reference guide for estimating the minimum amount to bring.

Applicants must also include all required documents in their application, as listed in the government's official forms and documents guide.

The 4 conditions to apply at Port of Entry

The government advises travellers to apply for a work permit before arriving in Canada. However, those who are eligible may apply at the border.

To do so, applicants and their accompanying family members must meet all four of the following conditions:

1. Be from a visa-exempt country or territory, or qualify as a visa-exempt traveller, such as a lawful permanent resident of the United States.

2. Show enough money to cover the stay in Canada and the trip home, as outlined in the general requirements.

3. Include all required documents in the application.

4. Meet additional requirements based on the type of work permit being sought.

On the fourth condition, the rules differ depending on the permit type. For employer-specific work permits, the employer must have received either a positive Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) for jobs that require one, or an offer of employment number for LMIA-exempt positions.

For open work permits, the applicant must independently qualify under Canada's open work permit eligibility criteria.

Why Canada's Port of Entry option matters

The border application route gives eligible travellers flexibility, particularly those who arrive without having completed the permit process in advance.

However, meeting the four conditions does not automatically guarantee approval, and applicants are encouraged to prepare their documentation thoroughly before travel.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had listed four conditions that foreigners must meet to apply for a work permit from outside the country.

Family members eligible for Canada's open work permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had highlighted three family members eligible for the country's open work permit.

According to the government's official guidance, three categories of relatives qualify under this provision.

Not every foreign worker in Canada can bring family members under an open work permit arrangement.

Source: Legit.ng