Android hides a set of developer options that can change how a phone responds to everyday actions like opening apps and scrolling

Certain settings inside the developer menu allow users to control background processes, display refresh rate, and Bluetooth audio separately

Activating developer options requires just a few taps inside the phone's settings, but some features carry trade-offs users should know about

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Android phones ship ready to use from the moment they are switched on, but a hidden menu buried inside the operating system gives users far more control over how their devices behave.

The menu is called Developer options, and while it was originally built for software developers, several of its features are practical enough for everyday users who want a more responsive phone.

Six developer settings buried inside Android could help users customise performance Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Here are six developer settings Android users can consider changing.

1. Limit background processes

This setting controls how many apps can continue running in the background.

Go to Settings > Developer options > Background process limit and select No background processes.

This can reduce background activity and free system resources. However, some notifications may arrive later and apps may restart when opened.

2. Enable USB debugging

USB debugging lets an Android phone communicate with a computer through a USB connection.

Go to Developer options and turn on USB debugging.

Users who work with ADB can also enable Disable adb authorization timeout. USB debugging does not improve performance but can help with troubleshooting and recovering a phone.

3. Reduce animation speed

Reducing animation time can make a phone feel faster.

Go to Developer options > Transition animation scale and select Animation scale .5x.

This shortens screen transitions and makes apps and menus appear to open faster, although it does not increase the phone's actual processing speed.

4. Monitor memory usage

Android lets users check how much memory their apps are using.

Go to Developer options > Memory and enable memory usage profiling, where available. Select 1 day to monitor usage.

This can help identify apps consuming large amounts of memory. Users can turn the feature off after checking their phone's performance.

5. Disable absolute volume

This setting is useful for people who regularly use Bluetooth headphones or earbuds.

Go to Developer options and enable Disable absolute volume.

It separates the phone's volume from the Bluetooth device's volume, giving users more control over audio levels.

6. Force peak refresh rate

Phones with high-refresh-rate screens can automatically lower their refresh rate to save battery.

Go to Developer options and enable Force peak refresh rate, if supported.

This can make scrolling and animations smoother, but it can also increase battery consumption.

A few changes in Android Developer options can make apps, menus and scrolling feel faster and smoother. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

How to enable Developer options on andriod phones

To activate the menu:

Open Settings. Tap About phone. Find Build number. Tap it seven times. Follow the prompt. Return to Settings and open System > Developer options.

The exact menu names may vary by phone brand and Android version.

Users should avoid changing unfamiliar developer settings because some can affect how the phone operates. For most people, reducing animation speed is the simplest way to make an Android phone feel faster, while the other options provide additional performance and customisation controls.

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A public beta is a pre-release version of software made available to the general public for testing and feedback before its official launch expected around September.

iOS 27 update covers a wide range of built-in apps, including Photos, Camera, Weather and Wallet.

Source: Legit.ng